Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has explained his decision to leave out defender Felix Agu from the squad for an upcoming international friendly

Nigeria is set to face Russia at the iconic Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Friday, June 6

Agu made his debut for the three-time AFCON champions during the 2025 Unity Cup held in London last May

Eric Chelle included Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu in his 26-man squad for the 2025 Unity Cup, held at the G Tech Community Stadium in Brentford, London, from May 27 to 31.

The 25-year-old made his debut for Nigeria in the final against Jamaica, starting at left-back and playing until the 83rd minute before being substituted.

The former Germany U21 international won his first trophy with Nigeria and provided coach Chelle with a promising defensive option.

Felix Agu of Nigeria in action during the Unity Cup final against Jamaica at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Mike Hewitt.

Following his decision to represent the Super Eagles, FIFA approved Felix Agu’s switch from Germany to Nigeria, adding to the growing list of foreign-born players in the national team.

Agu out of Nigeria vs Russia clash

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has explained the absence of left-back Felix Agu from the squad for the upcoming international friendly against Russia.

According to OwnGoalNigeria, the Malian tactician revealed that the Werder Bremen defender is dealing with visa issues that prevent him from entering Russia.

Chelle noted that Agu remains in consideration for future call-ups, especially after his solid performance against Jamaica.

The 47-year-old has replaced Agu with Olympiacos defender Bruno Onyemaechi, who came on as a substitute against Jamaica and played the full match against Ghana.

Felix Agu of Nigeria in action during the Unity Cup Final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Mike Hewitt.

Werder Bremen Star pleased with Super Eagles debut

Former VfL Osnabruck defender Felix Agu has expressed pride and excitement after making his debut for Nigeria.

According to All Nigeria, the Bundesliga star described representing the Super Eagles as a special experience and said he looks forward to more opportunities in international tournaments.

Agu also shared that the Unity Cup allowed him to witness firsthand the intense rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana. He said via WERDER.DE:

“I was warmly welcomed by the entire team and the technical crew. It was a good week overall, and I felt good. I am looking forward to more chances of representing the country in the future.

“It was a fantastic experience, though the tournament only consists of friendlies, you could still sense the rivalry.

"Playing for your national team is a different feeling than club football, so I’m pleased to have made my debut and that we won in the end."

Russian defender fires warning at Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Russian national team defender Danil Krugovoy made a strong statement to Nigeria’s Super Eagles ahead of their upcoming international friendly.

Krugovoy, who won the Russian Cup title with CSKA Moscow, has expressed unwavering confidence to Match TV ahead of the showdown with the three-time African champions.

He dismissed concerns about Nigeria’s attacking prowess and emphasised Russia’s desperate bid to win before a packed Luzhniki crowd.

