The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to take on Russia in a first-ever meeting in an international friendly game

The match scheduled for Friday by 8:00 pm will be held at the 75,000 capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Both Nigeria and Russia will be missing key players for the friendly, but coaches insist it will still be a top-level clash

The stage is set for a historic clash as Nigeria’s Super Eagles face Russia for the first time in a senior international friendly at the iconic Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Friday, June 6, 2025.

The three-time African champions and the Europeans head into the match in strong form, promising an exciting contest despite several notable absences on both sides.

The Super Eagles players celebrate with coach Eric Chelle after defeating Jamaica via penalties to win the Unity Cup. Photo by Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

A historic clash between Nigeria and Russia

This match marks the first-ever senior meeting between Russia and Nigeria.

Russia, banned from UEFA competitions since April 2023, has turned to friendlies against Asian and African countries to stay competitive.

The Super Eagles, fresh off a 2-1 victory over Ghana and a Unity Cup final win over Jamaica, will look to maintain their unbeaten run under coach Eric Chelle.

While Nigeria will be without star forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman due to injury, the Super Eagles squad remains dangerous with talents like Victor Boniface and Kelechi Iheanacho leading the attack, Daily Post reports.

Russia also will be missing key players such as Aleksandr Golovin and Arsen Zakharyan, but their recent form (back-to-back 5-0 wins against Zambia and Grenada) shows they remain a threat.

When, where, and how to watch

The highly anticipated friendly match will take place at the 78,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium, which hosted the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8 PM Nigeria time (10 PM local time in Moscow) on Friday, June 6, 2025.

Fans in Nigeria can catch the action live on Match TV, Afrosport, and NFF TV, with streaming options also expected to be available.

The Super Eagles arrived in Moscow earlier in the week and began training on Tuesday in preparation for the fixture.

Coaches speak ahead of friendly

Russian coach Valeri Karpin has dismissed suggestions that Nigeria is bringing a weakened side, emphasising the quality of the Super Eagles' squad regardless of the absence of Osimhen and Lookman, Score Nigeria reports.

Russia will be meeting Nigeria for the first time when both teams file out for the international friendly on Friday, June 6. Photo by SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

He also pointed out that Russia will be without key names like Golovin, Zakharyan, and Safonov.

“There are always absentees, but that doesn’t make the match less competitive,” Karpin stated. “Nigeria still has top-quality players, and this will be a good test for us.”

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reshuffled his squad to accommodate injuries, with new call-ups like Olakunle Olusegun and Papa Daniel Mustapha looking to make their mark on the international stage.

Chelle speaks on Nigeria’s World Cup chances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has emphasised the need for improvement if Nigeria is to secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former Mali manager expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance during the Unity Cup.

According to his contract, Chelle is expected to lead Nigeria to the final of the 2025 AFCON in Morocco and secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

