France President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron hosted the victorious Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday evening, June 1

PSG had just won their first-ever UEFA Champions League title, defeating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final held in Munich on Saturday night, May 31

Achraf Hakimi and a few of his teammates were amazed as they watched Brigitte Macron shake hands with the entire PSG contingent

Paris Saint-Germain are the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League winners after thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich to win their first ever trophy in the competition.

Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Desire Doue doubled the lead 11 minutes later, before scoring his second and PSG’s third in the 63rd minute.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made his mark with a brilliant goal to make it 4-0 in the 73rd minute, before youngster Senny Mayulu had a dream cameo with the fifth goal in the 86th minute.

France's President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron and PSG team's players pose for a photograph with the trophy at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris. Photo by Thomas Padilla/POOL/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The victory completed the continental treble for PSG, who won all three domestic trophies, becoming the ninth club to win the treble.

PSG meet with President Macron

UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, led by club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, were warmly welcomed back to Paris by French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

According to the Daily Mail, Les Parisiens held a victory parade, culminating in a reception at the Elysee Palace.

The 47-year-old president took time to shake hands with the players before inviting his wife to join him.

In a post on X, PSG player Achraf Hakimi expressed amazement upon seeing the First Lady as she greeted the team.

During the photo session, the players made room for Brigitte Macron, while PSG’s president was seen gesturing for her to join.

Macron and his wife appeared joyful with the team, as Brigitte gently held his arm and both shared warm smiles, per TMZ.

This lighthearted moment comes just days after a viral video showed Brigitte playfully pushing Macron in the face aboard their presidential plane upon landing in Hanoi, Vietnam, on May 26.

The clip, which captured Brigitte’s hand striking a surprised Macron before they disembarked, sparked rumors about their relationship.

However, Macron quickly dismissed the speculation, explaining they were simply joking around.

France's President Emmanuel Macron congratulates PSG forward Ousmane Dembele, flanked by Brigitte after PSG won the French Cup final. Photo by: Franck FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Mixed reactions trail Hakimi’s gesture toward France’s First Lady

Legit.ng compiled reactions from football fans after Achraf Hakimi’s gesture toward France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron, drew attention online.

@TAmprazis said:

"Well, most of them are dating models and influencers."

@FiredFed1 wrote:

"Muslim men don't shake hands with women. It's not that complicated."

@nee_dles added:

"That face on Hakimi is giving something is definitely not right here."

Hakimi opens up on putting his money in mother's account

Legit.ng earlier reported that Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi has opened up on why his beloved mother takes care of his wealth.

In 2023, viral reports claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain star and his wife, Hiba Abouk, had separated.

The 26-year-old disclosed that his mother had been in charge of his income right from childhood.

