Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has been charged with sharing a sexual video involving a minor

The 22-year-old Spanish defender faces four years in prison, €58,000 compensation, and additional fines

Despite controversy, Asencio was promoted to Real Madrid’s first team in 2024/25

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio is at the centre of a legal scandal that could see him serve up to four years in prison.

The Spanish footballer is being prosecuted for allegedly sharing a sexual video involving a minor, an act he reportedly committed in June 2023 while still with the B team.

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio is in hot water with the Spanish authorities and is facing a possible four-year jail term. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Although Asencio has been cleared of creating the video, which was allegedly filmed without consent by former youth teammates Ferran Ruiz, Andres Garcia, and Juan Rodriguez, the 22-year-old now faces charges for allegedly distributing it, Sports Illustrated reports.

Investigators claim the Real Madrid defender knowingly shared the footage after it was recorded by his ex-teammates.

Asencio was later arrested along with the others in September 2023, and police seized their mobile phones.

While the three co-defendants are no longer associated with Real Madrid, Asencio has remained at the club, earning a promotion to the senior squad in the 2024–25 season.

Victim’s lawyers push for jail term

The legal team representing the underage victim is pressing for maximum accountability, as they want severe punishments for the Asencio, The Athletic reports.

They have requested the court to sentence the Real Madrid defender to four years in prison, along with a €58,000 compensation payment and a 20-month fine at a rate of €10 per day.

These demands stem from charges that include the unlawful disclosure of private materials.

In addition, the primary defendant featured in the video is also expected to request similar sentencing terms, further compounding the seriousness of the accusations, GOAL reports.

Asencio’s lawyer, however, maintains that the player is innocent and committed to fighting the charges, saying in a statement, “We are calm, and we will go all the way.”

Asencio’s career overshadowed by legal battles

Before the scandal erupted, Asencio had been enjoying a breakthrough season at Real Madrid.

With the Spanish club suffering multiple injuries in defence, Asencio seized the opportunity to shine, securing a spot in the first team.

Real Madrid defenders Raúl Asencio and Antonio Rüdiger pose for a photo with the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup trophy. Photo by Antonio Villalba

Source: Getty Images

His rapid progress even earned him a call-up to the Spanish national squad in March 2025, although he did not feature in either match.

Now, with a potential trial looming, the defender’s future both on and off the pitch hangs in the balance.

Real Madrid and the Spanish football authorities are yet to release an official statement on the matter.

Real Madrid bids farewell to Ancelotti

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carlo Ancelotti has ended his second stint as Real Madrid manager following the team’s 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday night, May 25.

Some Los Blancos supporters unveiled a giant banner showcasing the 15 trophies he won during his two-year spell at the club.

Ancelotti failed to secure a major trophy in the 2024/25 season, falling short in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng