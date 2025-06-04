Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba is set to return to action after serving an 18-month doping ban

The 32-year-old was initially handed a four-year suspension after testing positive for testosterone in August 2023

The ban followed his appearance in Juventus’ opening match of the 2023/24 season against Udinese

France international Paul Pogba has successfully served his doping ban

The 31-year-old was handed a doping ban in February 2024, with his four-year suspension cut to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

He is eligible to play professional football, and there are reports that several clubs are already jostling for his signature.

Paul Pogba of former Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match against Leicester City at Old Trafford in England. Photo by: Laurence Griffiths.

Source: Getty Images

However, Manchester United will not join the race as it was gathered that Pogba is keen to join a club competing in the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils lost to Tottenham 1-0 in the final of the 2024/25 Europa League played at Bilbao last May per BBC.

He has been training at his Miami mansion, but there is no hint that he is considering a move to Inter Miami.

Team Talk reports that the former Juventus midfielder is open to opportunities from Europe, particularly France and Spain.

Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer in the United States are also being considered.

Paul Pogba attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo by: Gareth Cattermole.

Source: Getty Images

Pogba heads to Monaco

UEFA Europa League winner Paul Pogba is considering a move to AS Monaco during the summer transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail, the 32-year-old has stayed in shape throughout his ban, sharing photos from a sports facility alongside Roma striker Paulo Dybala and businessman Michael Boulos, son-in-law of Donald Trump.

The World Cup winner admitted that many people avoided him during his suspension, saying it felt like he was treated "like a plague."

Pogba described his return to football as a second chance, one he intends to fully embrace. He said United In Focus:

“Everyone is human and we all have feeling. When I was hit with a four-year ban, it was then I realised what life is.

“Star boy Paul Pogba, the world-famous guy is no more. People were seriously avoiding me. I used to get invited to fashion weeks and events like that but they all stopped.

“Now they were selective and said they cannot use Pogba any longer. My so-called friends weren’t ringing like the way they were ringing before.

“I went through hell, it was a phase of darkness for me but I want to believe that this is my second chance, I have to use it.”

Pogba vows to appeal ban from football

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lawyer to former Manchester United star Paul Pogba claimed that the player ingested the substance by accident and had rejected a plea deal.

Pogba said he would appeal the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

He won't be able to return to the pitch unless the ban is overturned. Football pundits suggested that this could potentially end his football career as he would turn 31 in March.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng