FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has continued to gather momentum as the United States hosts the prestigious tournament

A total of 32 elite clubs from every continent will compete in a competition format, with one winner emerging on July 13

The tournament kicks off on June 14, and two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stage, starting with the Round of 16

Football fans across the globe are anticipating the start of an electric summer as the revamped FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tournament begins in the United States.

For the first time, 32 elite clubs from every continent will compete in a competition format.

Starting on June 14 and ending on July 13, the month-long spectacle promises thrilling football, featuring top stars and clubs vying for the coveted title and a share of the $1 billion prize pool.

The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy at Audi Field at Audi Field on May 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo by Tasos Katopodis.

Source: Getty Images

The eventual winners could go home with about $125 million, making it the most lucrative club competition ever organised by the world's football governing body.

The 32 qualified teams are split into eight groups of four, competing in a round-robin format, per FIFA.

Only the top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages, starting with the Round of 16 and concluding with the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Full group stage draw

Group A

Palmeiras (Brazil)

Porto (Portugal)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Inter Miami (USA)

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Botafogo (Brazil)

Seattle Sounders (USA)

Group C

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Auckland City (New Zealand)

Boca Juniors (Argentina)

Benfica (Portugal)

Group D

Flamengo (Brazil)

ES Tunis (Tunisia)

Chelsea (United Kingdom)

LAFC (USA)

Group E

River Plate (Argentina)

Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

Monterrey (Mexico)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Group F

Fluminense (Brazil)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Ulsan HD FC (South Korea)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Group G

Manchester City (UK)

Wydad AC (Morocco)

Al Ain (United Arab Emirates)

Juventus (Italy)

Group H

Real Madrid (Spain)

Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Pachuca (Mexico)

FC Salzburg (Austria)

Clubs to Watch

Real Madrid and Manchester City, the previous two Club World Cup champions, lead the tournament’s lineup.

Inter Miami, featuring global superstar Lionel Messi, make their debut in the prestigious competition.

European powerhouses like Bayern Munich, PSG, Chelsea, Juventus, and Inter Milan bring elite talent and storied legacies, Al Jazeera reports.

The trophy is displayed prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Play-In match between Los Angeles Football Club and Club America in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Luke Hales.

Source: Getty Images

South American powerhouses Flamengo, River Plate, Boca Juniors, and Palmeiras infuse the event with fierce rivalries and vibrant flair

Ronaldo to play at Club World Cup?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi officials are in "difficult" talks to keep Cristiano Ronaldo in the country, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told AFP on Thursday, after the star footballer suggested he was leaving Al Nassr.

The Portuguese icon, whose move in 2023 triggered a wave of veteran signings to the Gulf nation, may join Al Hilal for the upcoming Club World Cup, a source revealed.

"There is an ongoing difficult negotiation to convince Ronaldo to stay and play" in the Saudi Pro League next season, said the source from the Public Investment Fund (PIF), a major investor in Saudi football.

