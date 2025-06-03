The French Embassy in Nigeria has donated 1m euros (N1.8 billion) grant for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs)

The embassy released the list of 19 beneficiaries drawn from 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The Political Counsellor at the French Embassy, Bertrand de Seissan, said the 2025 edition was carried out through a competitive process

FCT, Abuja - The French Embassy in Nigeria has released the list of beneficiaries of its 1m euros (N1.8 billion) grant for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs)

No fewer than 19 CSOs, drawn from 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) benefitted from the initiative.

French Embassy donates €1m grant to drive grassroots development in Nigeria. Photo credit: @Megatron_ron

Source: Twitter

The grant, Tagged the French Embassy Fund for Civil Society Organisation (FEF-OSC) is to be deployed to drive grassroots development in the country.

As reported by NAN, the donation of the initiative which is now in its sixth year was announced in Abuja on Friday, May 30, 2025.

The Political Counsellor at the French Embassy, Bertrand de Seissan, said the initiative will provide targeted financial and technical support to empower the organisations to tackle pressing challenges.

Seissan said the challenges include gender inequality, economic vulnerability, and community resilience.

He said the 2025 edition was carried out through a competitive process aimed at implementing high-impact projects spread across diverse communities.

List of selected CSOs

Against All Odds Foundation and Grassroot Researchers Association based in Adamawa

Girl Child Values Support Initiative and Youth and Adolescent Health Initiative and Counselling in Bauchi State.

The Centre for Redefining Alternative Civic Engagement for Africa (RACE Africa) in Benue

Economic and Social Empowerment of Rural Communities (Enugu State)

Empower to Thrive Development Initiative (FCT).

Circuit Pointe (Imo)

Anti-Sexual Violence Lead Support Initiative (Kaduna State)

Bridge Connect Africa Initiative (Kano State)

Protect the Child Foundation (Kogi)

Hopes Alive Initiative for Africa-HAI and Humanity Family Foundation for Peace and Development (Lagos State)

Olive Rights to Health Initiative (Nasarawa State).

Community Health Initiative for Youth in Nigeria and RippleAfrica Trust Foundation (Niger).

Committed Soul Women Health Advocacy Africa Initiative (Oyo State)

Gender Equality, Peace and Development Centre and Protection Without Borders League (Zamfara).

Man takes France to court over visa denial

Recall that a man applied for Schengen visas for himself and his wife, but while his wife received the approval, his own application was denied.

He had applied for the Schengen visas through the French embassy, and he chose to sue them after his application was not approved.

The man has now won the case as the court determined the case in his favour and asked France to pay him N2.1 million.

France: Over $1 bn to be pledged for African vaccine sovereignty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that France said more than one billion dollars will be pledged towards ramping up vaccine production in Africa at a summit held in Paris later this week

A "new mechanism to accelerate the financing of vaccine production on the African continent" will be launched during the summit, which will be attended by several African leaders, together with the heads of the World Health Organization and the Gavi vaccine alliance, the French president's office said.

