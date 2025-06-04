Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes revealed that his wife, Ana Pinho, influenced his decision to stay at Old Trafford

Pinho has been by Fernandes’ side since he was 17, and they married in 2015

The Portuguese midfielder reportedly turned down a £700,000-per-week offer from a Saudi Arabian club

Manchester United endured a turbulent 2024/25 season, finishing 16th in the English Premier League.

The Red Devils remained unbeaten in the UEFA Europa League until falling 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the final held in Bilbao.

With no European football next season, the club has begun offloading players to rebuild the squad.

Fernandes reveals why he rejected Al-Hilal’s £200m offer

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes said he consulted his wife before turning down a staggering £200 million proposal from Saudi club Al-Hilal.

According to Daily Mail, the Portuguese midfielder revealed that Ana Pinho always puts his professional priorities first.

The 30-year-old emphasised that staying at Manchester United allows him to compete in top European football.

Fernandes shared that the President of Al-Hilal contacted him before the end of the season to check his availability for the summer transfer window.

He added that the Saudi club also approached his agent to discuss wages, which prompted him to consult with his wife before making a decision, per GB News.

The midfielder said the Red Devils are unwilling to sell him and want him to decide his future. He said:

“There was that possibility, the president of Al Hilal reached out to me a month ago to ask. There was a waiting period on my part to think about what the future would hold.

"We never talked about money; that was all handled by my agent, not me. I spoke with my family to understand if that was what I wanted for my future.

"It was actually my wife who asked me, I never said yes or no. She put my professional priorities ahead of everything else. It would have been an easy move.

"But I want to stay at the highest level, play in big competitions, because I still feel capable. I want to keep being happy, I’m still very passionate about this sport, and I’m happy with my decision."

Fernandes' relationship with Pinho

Portuguese captain Bruno Fernandes has been in a romantic relationship with Ana Pinho since the age of 17.

According to Times of India, the 30-year-old married the former futsal referee in 2015.

The Manchester United captain revealed that Pinho paid for their early dates as a teenager.

