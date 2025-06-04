“I Fell in Love”: Chelsea Fans React After Jadon Sancho Bid Emotional Farewell

Jadon Sancho and Chelsea have parted ways as the winger returns to his parent club, Manchester United

He spent last season on loan at Stamford Bridge, but could not find an agreement on a permanent deal

Sancho shared an emotional farewell message on social media, and Chelsea fans reacted graciously

Jadon Sancho has sent an emotional farewell message after leaving Chelsea at the end of his season-long loan spell, and fans have reacted to the post on social media.

Sancho spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Chelsea from Manchester United after his public fallout with former manager Erik ten Hag continued after about two years.

Jadon Sancho celebrates after scoring for Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

According to The Athletic, the Blues had an obligation to sign him permanently for £25 million if they finished in the top half of the Premier League table.

Chelsea were keen to sign him permanently, but were unwilling to pay his hefty £ 350,000-per-week wages. After days of negotiation, both parties decided to part ways.

He contributed five goals and 10 assists in 42 games in all competitions, one of which came as the third goal in the UEFA Conference League final to help the team win the trophy.

Sancho bids farewell to Chelsea

The news broke earlier on Tuesday that Sancho will return to Old Trafford, where he will assess the options for his future, as he will not stay at Manchester United.

He took to his X page later in the day and shared a two-minute-plus compilation of his time at the club, captioned with an emotional message to the club.

“Grateful for the experience. Big love to everyone at Chelsea who made me feel at home — teammates, staff and the fans. Wishing the club all the best moving forward. Truly grateful, Thank you Blues 💙🙏🏼,” he wrote.

The post generated multiple mixed reactions from Chelsea and Manchester United fans, but the majority of the ones from the Blues adored the player and wished him well.

@azeezokeyale wrote:

“I fell in love with you. Thank you for the part you played.”

@OSO_Tee wrote:

“Thank you, Jadon, for all you did, and I'm glad you had a befitting sendoff - the UECL! Also, know that you were, and are still loved!!!”

@Blue_Jim_Bees wrote:

“He played his part and honestly impressed me with his attitude and effort put in this season. 15 g/a performed way better than I expected and wished him all the best.”

Jadon Sancho waves to Chelsea fans after winning the UEFA Conference League. Photo by James Gill.

Source: Getty Images

@Darmmysarmmy wrote:

“Gutted to see you leave. I had a soft spot for this guy after his spell at Dortmund on loan last season. Good luck for the future, Jadon.🙏”

@PrincessMiikor wrote:

“Don’t fall in love with a loan player😭😭💔💔I wish you all the best😭💙”

Did Chelsea pay a penalty over Sancho?

Legit.ng explained whether Chelsea paid a penalty fee for not signing Sancho permanently after it was confirmed he will return to Manchester United.

His loan, which was initially free, had an obligation to buy for £25 million, or a ‘penalty’ of £5mil if not signed permanently, but was later clarified as the loan fee.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng