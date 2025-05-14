Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has revealed that the decision to stay at the club rests entirely with his wife, Marina Łuczenko

The Polish shot-stopper has been married to the Ukrainian pop star since 2016, after meeting her three years earlier during his time at Arsenal

Szczesny featured in goal during the El Clasico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid, which ended in a 4-3 defeat on Sunday, May 11

FC Barcelona have offered goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny a two-year contract extension ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 35-year-old has impressed for the Catalan side in the absence of first-choice keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, playing a crucial role under Hansi Flick during the 2024/25 season.

Szczesny was also in goal during Barcelona’s 7-6 aggregate loss to Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Wojciech Szczesny of Barcelona reacts during the LaLiga match against CD Leganes at Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Spain. Photo by: Image Photo Agency.

Szczesny says his wife takes the decision

Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has revealed that his wife, Marina Łuczenko, will play a key role in deciding whether he renews his contract with Barcelona.

According to Daily Mail, the former AS Roma goalkeeper shared that Łuczenko has been central to most of his life decisions since their marriage.

The 35-year-old explained that they initially planned to spend just one year in Barcelona before pursuing other goals, including education and involvement in other sports.

Szczesny added that while he handles football-related matters, he always consults his wife before committing to any contract terms. He said via Canal Sport:

"I don't know how to hide the fact that I received an offer of a two-year extension, but I have to decide with my family what's best for us.

"Most of the decisions regarding my home are made by my wife, and I’m not ashamed of that at all.

'I’ll decide in the coming weeks. There are also the logistical aspects of school, moving, and so on.

Wife of goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny of Poland Marina Luczenko looks on before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match against France. Photo by: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images.

Barcelona fans react

Barcelona fans have appealed to Marina Łuczenko to allow Wojciech Szczesny to extend his contract with the club.

Jaidon questioned:

What if they break up, does he quit football?"

ViscaJedi wrote:

"Please wife let him sign the contract."

Jennifer said:

"Wow, letting your wife make the big call shows real trust and love. Hope she picks what's best for both of you."

ecclara35 added:

"As a husband, I think that's fair. She prob put his career first the entire marriage. He's supposed to be retired already. Look at what happened to Sergio Ramos's wife."

Peter McGee wrote:

"Behind every good man is a good woman."

