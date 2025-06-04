Cyriel Dessers has admitted Victor Osimhen is one of the reasons he has been sidelined from the national team

The Rangers star has expressed frustration over missing out on two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments

Dessers will miss Nigeria’s friendly game against Russia on Friday due to a personal engagement

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers has spoken out about his ongoing battle for a starting place in Nigeria’s national team, admitting that Victor Osimhen is currently the undisputed first choice.

The Rangers forward, who has been in fine form at club level, acknowledged the stiff competition in the national team setup but remains hopeful of getting his chance in official matches.

Cyriel Dessers in action for the Super Eagles against the Black Stars of Ghana in the Unity Cup. Photo by Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

“I haven’t played an official game yet, only friendly games, so I must say that hurts,” Dessers told Victor Modo.

“But of course, you have a few strikers, like Victor Osimhen, who is clearly number one. It always depends on form, on choices, on opinions.”

Despite his frustration, Dessers maintains a professional and respectful outlook, aware that talent alone does not always guarantee selection.

“Nigeria is a big football country with many quality strikers. It’s never an easy decision for the coach.”

Club form vs. national team frustration

Since joining Rangers, the Belgium-born forward has delivered an impressive return of 51 goals and 16 assists in 109 matches across all competitions.

His performances have earned praise in Scotland, yet recognition from the national team has not followed suit as he had hoped.

According to Soccernet, Dessers pointed to missed opportunities at the last two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments as particularly painful.

“The two AFCONs I missed really hurt. I felt like, based on my form at the time, I deserved a place in the squad.”

While the Rangers forward understands that national team selection is often influenced by more than just stats, the emotional toll of being left out at crucial moments is one he admits has been difficult.

Cyriel Dessers fights for the ball with a Ghanaian defender during Nigeria's first game in the Unity Cup in London. Photo by Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Still, he holds no bitterness, instead focusing on staying ready for when the opportunity comes.

Dessers out of Russia friendly

Dessers was recently excused from the Super Eagles squad ahead of their friendly match against Russia.

According to sources, the 29-year-old is currently attending a family engagement, widely believed to be his wedding.

While he will miss the chance to prove himself on the international stage further, his commitment to both personal and professional goals highlights his balanced approach.

With Osimhen firmly in place as Nigeria’s number one attacker, Dessers knows he has a difficult path ahead.

Dessers shines for Nigeria in Unity Cup

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles forward Cyriel Dessers played a key role in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Ghana in the semi-final of the 2025 Unity Cup in London.

His goal against the Black Stars took his tally to three, including two goals in two appearances against Ghana during a friendly in March 2024.

The 30-year-old's strong showing in the final against Jamaica adds pressure on coach Eric Chelle, as strikers Victor Boniface, Paul Onuachu, and Tolu Arokodare have yet to impress.

Source: Legit.ng