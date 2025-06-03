The Super Eagles will take on Russia in an international friendly match on June 6 at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

Injuries, personal commitments, and travel issues have led to multiple key player withdrawals from the squad

Rangers star Cyriel Dessers is also absent from the team, as the striker is attending his wedding ceremony, as confirmed by reliable sources

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Russia in an international friendly on Friday, June 6, at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium without several key players.

Captain of the side, Ahmed Musa, earlier left the team's camp to seal his wedding with his newfound lover, Asmau Moriki.

Musa, who left the camp after the Nigeria vs Ghana game at the Unity Cup in London, quietly married his fourth wife in a private ceremony held in Kano.

Cyriel Dessers of Nigeria during The Unity Cup Final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Brentford, England. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

The football star's recent marriage marks another milestone in his personal life, as he has often hit the headlines due to his past relationships.

Cyriel Dessers to tie knot with sweetheart

Also, striker Cyriel Dessers will follow suit as the Rangers forward is set to walk down the aisle on Saturday, June 7.

He will consequently miss out on the much-anticipated international friendly between Nigeria and Russia.

Dessers has been granted leave from the squad to attend a family event, with sources confirming he is set to wed his partner.

Nigerian journalist Tobi Adepoju reports via X that the three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions are grappling with multiple withdrawals due to injuries, personal commitments, and travel document issues.

It was gathered that Ola Aina also pulled out of the tie due to undisclosed personal issues, Soccernet reports.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is sidelined with an injury, ruling him out of contention.

Sadiq Umar, who is also recovering from a knock, will not be available for selection as well.

In addition, AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze and Sevilla forward Kelechi Iheanacho both requested to be left out of the squad for family-related reasons.

Samuel Chukwueze of Nigeria is challenged by Isaac Hayden (L) and Kaheim Dixon of Jamaica during The Unity Cup Final. Photo: Mike Hewitt.

On his path, Bayer Leverkusen star Nathan Tella seems to be dealing with passport renewal complications in the United Kingdom and has been unable to link up with the team.

Despite missing key regulars, head coach of the Nigerian side, Eric Chelle has assembled a strong squad, blending seasoned internationals with standout performers from the Unity Cup-winning team.

The friendly against Russia is part of Nigeria’s preparations ahead of crucial fixtures in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Steve McLaren hails Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Jamaican national football team head coach Steve McClaren disclosed that his team faced a star-studded Super Eagles side coached by Eric Chelle.

According to Complete Sports, the former Manchester United assistant coach praised the technical ability of the Nigerian players and their capacity to effectively interpret the coach’s instructions.

The tactician, who also once managed the England national team, noted that many players in the squad play for top clubs across Europe and the United Kingdom.

