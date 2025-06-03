Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers has spoken about the challenges he faced breaking into the Super Eagles squad under previous managers

The 30-year-old received a call-up from coach Eric Chelle as a replacement for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who was unavailable due to club commitments

Dessers went on to score Nigeria’s opening goal in the 2-1 win over Ghana at the 2025 Unity Cup, held at the G Tech Community Stadium in Brentford on Wednesday, May 28

Super Eagles forward Cyriel Dessers played a key role in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Ghana in the semi-final of the 2025 Unity Cup in London.

His goal against the Black Stars took his tally to three, including two goals in two appearances against Ghana during a friendly in March 2024.

The 30-year-old's strong showing in the final against Jamaica adds pressure on coach Eric Chelle, as strikers Victor Boniface, Paul Onuachu, and Tolu Arokodare have yet to impress.

Cyriel Dessers of Nigeria during the Unity Cup final against Jamaica at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty.

It feels disappointing - Desser

Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers has expressed disappointment over missing two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments under former Super Eagles coaches Gernot Rohr and Jose Peseiro.

Speaking with photojournalist @modovictorekene, Dessers revealed that the previous managers only invited him for friendly matches and never gave him a chance in official competitions.

The 30-year-old admitted that intense competition in the squad, especially with top talents like Victor Osimhen, has made it difficult for him to earn consistent call-ups. He said Modzerosport:

“It hurts sometimes, it feels disappointing. I have been around the team for five years now and haven't played in an official game yet, only friendly games.

“On the other hand, there are a lot of different factors, we have few strikers like Victor Osimhen who is number one and depends on form choices, personal opinion.

“I will say the two AFCON I missed out really hurts because I felt that at that moment with my form I had a place but it is a big country there is a lot of competition and good strikers.”

Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers at the international soccer match against Mexico at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by: Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire.

I will continue scoring goals - Dessers

Cyriel Dessers has vowed to maintain his impressive form with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

The 2024/25 season’s top scorer said that national team selections are beyond his control, but he remains focused on delivering strong performances.

He pledged to always give his best when called up to represent the Super Eagles. He said via Punch:

“I don’t make the choices. All I can do is perform, score goals for my club, and stay ready. Against Ghana, I showed what I can offer, goals, hard work, and dedication.”

Dessers has been on fire for both club and country, scoring 30 goals in all competitions this season, including two goals against Ghana in his last two games per Transfermarkt.

Ideye praises Dessers

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2013 AFCON winner Brown Ideye has praised forward Cyriel Dessers for his performance during the 2025 Unity Cup.

Ideye expressed his admiration for the Rangers forward’s performance and urged Chelle and his coaching crew to give the player more opportunities.

The 30-year-old forward’s ability to shine in big games is drawing attention from both fans and ex-players alike.

