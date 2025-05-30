Bayern Leverkusen manager Erik ten Hag is targeting his former club, Manchester United, for signings ahead of the summer transfer window

The Dutchman returns to management after leaving Manchester United in October 2024 due to unimpressive performance

The 55-year-old replaced Spanish manager Xabi Alonso, who joined Real Madrid after the exit of Carlo Ancelotti

Erik ten Hag has identified two Manchester United stars, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony, as potential replacements for Florian Wirtz, who is reportedly heading to Liverpool.

The out-of-favour players top the wishlist of the Dutch manager, now at the helm of Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

The 55-year-old signed a three-year deal with the club following his departure from Manchester United earlier in the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The new head coach, Erik ten Hag of Bayer Leverkusen poses for a photo in Leverkusen, Germany. Photo by: Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Source: Getty Images

Antony, who thrived under Ten Hag at United, was loaned out to Real Betis after Ruben Amorim took charge, per Metro.

The Brazilian impressed in Spain, scoring 14 goals in 26 matches and helping Betis reach the UEFA Conference League final, where they lost 4-1 to Chelsea.

Leverkusen are reportedly holding internal discussions about Antony, who joined Manchester United from Ajax in 2022 for £82 million under Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, Garnacho is reportedly at odds with Amorim after playing less than 20 minutes in the Europa League final against Tottenham.

The 20-year-old inspired Manchester United to the final of the European tournament, where they lost by a lone goal at Bilbao.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen is set to lose Jeremie Frimpong to Premier League champions Liverpool, and vice-captain Jonathan Tah's move to Bayern Munich has already been confirmed.

The Bundesliga runners-up have expressed interest in signing Lyon star Rayan Cherki, but will face competition from Manchester City, who are also tracking the player.

Former Manchester United player Antony receives instructions from Manager Erik ten Hag during the Premier League match against Chelsea FC. Photo by: Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea, Napoli interested in Garnacho

Manchester United have placed a £60 million price tag on Argentine star Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Chelsea.

According to The Telegraph, United are open to selling Garnacho in the summer and will consider offers in the region of £60 million.

Napoli also showed interest in the winger earlier this year but backed out of a potential deal in January due to Garnacho’s wage demands.

The Back-to-Back Serie A champions are now seeking a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who recently joined Paris Saint-Germain for €70 million (£58.9m).

Kicker report also claims United hopes to raise an additional £90 million through the sales of Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford, per talkSPORT.

Garnacho still has three years remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford.

Garnacho blasts Amorim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Argentine star Alejandro Garnacho publicly expressed his frustration after being benched for most of the final against Spurs in Bilbao, which ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat for the Old Trafford club.

The 20-year-old forward played a pivotal role throughout Man United’s Europa League journey, delivering match-winning performances with goals and assists that helped carry the team to the final.

Garnacho did not hide his frustration as he stylishly blasted the Portuguese manager.

