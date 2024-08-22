Steve McLaren: Reason Ex Man United Coach Rejected Super Eagles Job: Report
- The Nigeria Football Federation engaged several foreign coaches with the possibility of taking over the Super Eagles' role
- Former Manchester United assistant coach, Steve McClaren, was one of the numerous tacticians courted by the NFF
- A reason why the 63-year-old turned down the chance to manage the Nigerian team has recently surfaced
The Super Eagles' coaching vacancy remains a hot topic, sparking widespread discussion as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers draw near.
With the Nigerian team currently without a head coach following Finidi George's unexpected departure, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been exploring several candidates for the role.
Among the top contenders was former Manchester United assistant coach, Steve McClaren.
The 63-year-old was reportedly in advanced talks with the NFF, having made the final shortlist of potential managers for the Super Eagles.
As speculation grew that McClaren was on the verge of being appointed, the Nigerian football community was taken by surprise when he was named the head coach of the Jamaican men's team instead.
In the wake of this unexpected decision, a report has emerged shedding light on why McClaren chose to turn down the opportunity to coach Nigeria.
Why Mclaren walked away from Super Eagles job
According to a report from OwnGoalNigeria, the veteran manager met with the NFF hierarchy for an interview in London.
Despite reaching a verbal agreement, the federation’s leadership went silent on finalising the 63-year-old's appointment.
The report also notes that McClaren's representatives contacted the NFF for an update on the agreed terms, but received no definitive response.
This lack of communication and eventual silence from the NFF ultimately led McClaren to accept the role as head coach of the Jamaican team.
Meanwhile, the Super Eagles remain without a coach. Reports from Score Nigeria suggest that the NFF is now considering appointing an interim coach for the team.
NFF to employ a new strategy for Renard
Legit.ng in another report detailed that the NFF is set to employ a new strategy to meet Hervé Renard’s wage demands.
The French tactician is linked with the possibility of taking over the coaching job of the Nigerian team; however, his substantial wage demands have been a stumbling block to finalising a deal.
