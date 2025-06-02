Manchester United has ended its pursuit of Victor Osimhen, shifting focus to Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta

Osimhen’s standout season at Galatasaray is no longer enough to keep Manchester United’s interest alive

Juventus and AC Milan are also monitoring Mateta, with the Red Devils expected to move fast

Manchester United will no longer pursue a deal to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window, despite being strongly linked with the Nigerian forward for months.

The Red Devils had a season to forget after finishing trophyless with their top two strikers failing to score up to 9 goals combined in the outgone season.

Manchester United reportedly end interest in Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window. Photo by Hakan Akgun

Source: Getty Images

Ruben Amorim was reportedly keen on signing a marquee centre forward in the summer transfer window, and Osimhen had been on the lips of every Manchester United fan as the ideal candidate.

The 26-year-old forward's record this season also intensified calls for his move to Old Trafford after netting 36 goals for Galatasaray while winning the Super Lig and Turkish Cup double while on loan in Italy, per Transfermarkt.

Osimhen has been widely tipped to leave parent club Napoli this summer, and Manchester United were one of the favourites tipped to sign him, at least until now.

Man United turn attention to Mateta

Manchester United has shifted its focus to Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has emerged as the club’s leading striker target in the last few days.

The French forward had a standout season, helping the Eagles win the FA Cup and scoring vital goals throughout the campaign.

Crystal Palace forward Jean-Phillipe Mateta emerges as the leading forward on Manchester United's radar ahead of the summer transfer window. Photo by Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

According to TEAMTalk, Crystal Palace are open to selling Mateta this summer and could let the 27-year-old forward go for a fee between €30 million and €35 million, making him a much more affordable option than Osimhen.

Manchester United, who recently confirmed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, are now prioritising the addition of a powerful centre-forward and could move for Mateta in the coming days.

Mateta recently had his contract extended to 2027, but Crystal Palace may still be willing to consider serious offers to cash in while the French forward’s market value is high.

Juventus and AC Milan in the race for Mateta

Manchester United will not be alone in their pursuit of Mateta as Italian giants Juventus have also shown serious interest, especially as they look for a financially viable replacement after cooling their own interest in Osimhen.

AC Milan are also keeping tabs on the striker, with new manager Massimiliano Allegri expected to have a say in the final decision.

Both Serie A clubs see Mateta as a smart, cost-effective option to lead their attack next season.

Manchester United may need to act quickly if they are to secure Mateta’s signature before rival clubs make their moves, as the competition for the Frenchman heats up.

Man United sends message to Chelsea

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly been keen on a move to Chelsea this summer, following growing tensions at Old Trafford and a clear directive from the club’s new manager, Ruben Amorim.

The 20-year-old Argentina international is said to have expressed his desire to leave the Red Devils after being benched in the Europa League final loss to Tottenham in Bilbao.

After the match, Garnacho publicly criticised Manchester United’s underwhelming campaign and hinted at his readiness to take on a new challenge elsewhere.

Source: Legit.ng