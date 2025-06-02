Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has come under criticism for his blunder against Ghana during the Unity Cup

Nigeria defeated Jamaica 5-4 on penalties to win the 2025 Unity Cup at the G Tech Community Stadium in Brentford, London

Former Nigeria U15 media officer, Tobi Adepoju, has defended the South Africa-based goalkeeper, urging fans to show support

Stanley Nwabali was outstanding for the Super Eagles during their Unity Cup campaign from May 27 to 31 in London.

The Chippa United goalkeeper played the full 90 minutes in both the semifinal against Ghana and the final against Jamaica.

The 28-year-old clinched his first trophy with Nigeria, following his impressive performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali lifts the trophy as the team celebrates winning the Unity Cup final against Jamaica at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Adepoju defends Stanley Nwabali

Nigerian journalist Tobi Adepoju has urged fans to overlook Stanley Nwabali’s error during the Super Eagles’ semifinal clash against Ghana on May 28.

In a post on X, Adepoju noted that the former Enyimba goalkeeper made several crucial saves that redeemed his earlier mistake.

The former media officer of Nigeria’s U15 team emphasised that Nwabali remains the safest pair of hands for the national team.

He added that mistakes are part of the game and should not overshadow the goalkeeper’s overall performance. He said:

"I have read a lot of comments about Stanley Nwabali.

"What is the issue? Wetin him do wrong for the Unity Cup?

"He made just one mistake with his pass and immediately made a brilliant save to keep the error from turning to a goal. I still don’t understand the reaction."

Stanley Nwabali made a costly error in the 30th minute but redeemed himself with a crucial save that resulted in a corner kick.

The 28-year-old had faced criticism from Chippa United fans due to a string of unimpressive performances in the Betway Premiership in May.

Stanley Nwabali of Nigeria with the trophy after Unity Cup final against Jamaica at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Mixed reactions trail Nwabali's performance

Nigerians have reacted to Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s performance following the Unity Cup in Brentford, London.

One X user urged coach Eric Chelle to give other goalkeepers a chance to prove themselves, while another claimed Nwabali is part of the reason Nigeria's World Cup qualification hopes look slim.

@tobi_gaffer said:

"I’m not a fan. He’s too eccentric for his ability. He should be calmer and keep his head in the game. Less time wasting and other shenanigans."

@buzuzu7 wrote:

"I don’t see the reason Maduka didn’t get a chance to play a single game.

"My fear is that Stanley might feel unopposed and loose his depth."

@Immunenigerian added:

"He makes big mistakes every match , he’s part of the reason we ain’t going to the World Cup."

@Jany____ said:

"He conceded two goals @ the final. Couldn't even catch any pen. The missed pen was over the bar."

@holluyeancah wrote:

"Nigerians will always be Nigerians…. They can easily praise you now and call for your head at the same time."

