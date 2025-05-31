Super Eagles beat Jamaica 5-4 on penalties to win the 2025 Unity Cup at the G Tech Community in Brentford, London, on Friday night, May 31

Two goals from Nantes winger Moses Simon and AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze were not enough to secure victory in regulation time

Nigeria fans have reacted positively to the men’s senior national team’s performance under coach Eric Chelle

Super Eagles beat the Reggae Boyz 5-4 on penalties in the Unity Cup final to retain their title.

Nigeria and Jamaica played to a 2-2 draw in regulation time, forcing a penalty shootout.

The three-time AFCON champions last defeated Jamaica 21 years ago to win the second edition of the Unity Cup.

Moses Simon of Nigeria is presented with the Unity Cup after the Unity Cup final against Jamaica at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Mike Hewitt.

Chelle leads Nigeria to Unity Cup victory without Osimhen

Nigeria delivered a remarkable performance at the 2025 Unity Cup held at the G Tech Community in Brentford, London.

The Super Eagles took the lead in the 9th minute through Nantes forward Moses Simon, following a precise pass from Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers on the right wing.

Two minutes later, Jamaica equalised through Kaheim Dixon after Remo Stars defender Sodiq Ismaila lost his marker on the right side.

In the second half, Nigeria scored their second goal in the 53rd minute when AC Milan’s Samuel Chukwueze unleashed a powerful left-footed shot, assisted by Nathan Tella inside the box.

Ten minutes later, Jamaica exploited a gap on Nigeria’s right side, sending a cross that allowed Jon Russell to score the equaliser.

Despite the absence of Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, Nigeria won the Unity Cup, recording two wins and scoring four goals throughout the tournament.

Osimhen featured in Galatasaray’s 2-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir at Rams Park.

The Super Eagles forward scored the second goal in what many consider to be his final match for the Turkish champions.

Christantus Uche of Nigeria scores the winning penalty in the penalty shoot-out during the Unity Cup final against Jamaica at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Harry Murphy.

Mixed reactions trail Nigeria's Unity Cup win

David Egejuru said:

"Up..!! Super Eagles defeat Jamaica to become the 2025 Unity Cup champions."

Desmond Nnamdi Iheakanwa wrote:

"What a beautiful game of football ⚽. I was impressed by the performance of the new lads (i.e Dresser, Uche, Frederick, Agu and Dare) and Chukwueze did well today.

"Congratulations Naija 🇳🇬."

Chisom Victor added:

"One thing I can say is that this coach has a very good pattern of play …… attacking football but he needs to work on his defense….. they always fall short on fast breaks ….. but the way our boys retain the ball now is lovely to watch ❤️."

Mazi Bitrus said:

"Giant of Africa for a reason, congratulations 🎉👏🎉."

Onuoha Levi wrote:

"NO WONDER I AM A NIGERIAN THE GIANT OF AFRICA.

"WE NO DEY CARRY LAST."

Family Knit added:

"Congratulations to you. May this winning translate into joy, harmony and connection in our families."

Why Osimhen, Lookman missed out on Unity Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle had explained why Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman were not named in Nigeria's Unity Cup squad.

The tactician disclosed that he was widening his consideration for players to be given chances, in order select the best out of the numerous available options.

