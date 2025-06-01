Paris Saint-Germain won their first UEFA Champions League title after beating Inter Milan 5-0

Head coach Luis Enrique masterminded the victory, leading the French Ligue 1 giants to a quadruple

Fans, particularly from the Premier League, criticised their clubs for turning down the Spanish manager

Paris Saint-Germain are the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League winners after beating Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich, their first trophy in the prestigious competition.

Luis Enrique led the Qatari-backed club to a treble, as part of the quadruple, having also won the French Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophées des Champions.

Luis Enrique celebrates with the Champions League trophy after PSG beat Inter Milan. Photo by Stefan Matzke/sampics.

Source: Getty Images

He became the second manager to win the treble with multiple clubs after Pep Guardiola and the seventh manager to win the Champions League with different teams.

Football fans applauded how he has built his team at PSG, and many whose clubs have turned him down in the past were not happy that their clubs passed on a good manager.

Legit.ng looks at four managers who rejected the Spaniard, as first called by Planet Football.

Premier League clubs that rejected Enrique

1. Arsenal

Arsene Wenger left Arsenal in 2018 after 22 successful years in charge. The hierarchy reportedly wanted a Spanish manager to replace the French boss. Luis Enrique, Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery were the top three in the running for the job.

According to The Times, Arsenal turned down Enrique partly due to his salary demand, which was believed to be more than what Wenger earned. Arteta eventually replaced Emery permanently, and Enrique knocked Arsenal out to reach this year's final.

2. Tottenham Hotspur

Enrique resigned from his position with the Spanish national team after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and he was reportedly actively looking to manage in the Premier League, during which he took English classes.

Luis Enrique resigned as Spain national team coach after the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Ayman Aref.

Source: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur owner was in search of a manager at that time after the departure of Antonio Conte. Enrique was under consideration, but according to The Athletic, Daniel Levy rejected him because of his personality of rubbing people up the wrong way and went for Ange Postecoglou.

3. Manchester United

According to Sky Sports, Enrique was Cristiano Ronaldo's preferred choice to take over in the Old Trafford dugout after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021, but the club went for Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis.

Fair to Enrique, he was in charge of Spain and getting ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. By the time he left Spain, Erik ten Hag was already in charge. By the time the United position became vacant again, he was already in charge of PSG.

4. Chelsea

Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel in September 2022 and hired Graham Potter as his replacement. Eight months later, the English manager was sacked, and the Todd Boehly leadership wanted to hire a replacement, the second of their ownership era.

Enrique made himself available and reportedly prepared to coach the team ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match against Real Madrid, but was turned down with no explanation.

