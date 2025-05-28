Osimhen, Lookman, Other Super Eagles Stars With Most Goals in Europe This Season

The 2024/2025 European football season has drawn to a close in most leagues, except for a few

Nigerian footballers made their mark this season, winning awards and championships

Victor Osimhen is the highest-scoring Nigerian striker with his goal-scoring spree for Galatasaray

The 2024/25 European football season is gradually drawing to a close with the UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Champions League left to play.

Super Eagles stars proved that they could compete on the biggest stage this season as they made their mark in some of the top clubs and leagues in the world.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the Turkish Cup trophy after Galatasaray beat Trabzonspor in the final. Photo by Akin Celiktas/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Two Super Eagles stars won Golden Boots in their leagues, two won the title, while a few others won cup titles and other awards in a generally successful season.

Legit.ng looks at the highest scoring Super Eagles stars in Europe this season.

Super Eagles stars with most goals

1. Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is the biggest Nigerian footballer at the moment, and rightly so, is the highest scoring Super Eagles star in Europe this season. He played for Galatasaray on a season-long loan after acrimoniously leaving Napoli last summer.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen has scored 36 goals in 40 matches for Galatasaray this season, adding a further eight assists. He broke Mario Jardel's record of most goals by a foreigner for the club. The Turkish season has one match left, and he could improve on his tally.

2. Cyriel Dessers

Rangers striker Dessers is the second-highest scoring Nigerian forward in Europe this season with 29 goals in all competitions, 18 of which came in the league, enough to win the Scottish League's Golden Boot.

Despite his exploits, he was overlooked for Super Eagles callups. However, Eric Chelle invited him as part of the squad for the 2025 Unity Cup in London, but left him out for the friendly against Russia.

3. Tolu Arokodare

Arokodare announced himself to Nigerian football fans with his exploits in Belgian football. He scored 23 goals and seven assists for Genk this season, 21 of which came in the league, thus winning the Golden Boot, but his team failed to capture the title.

He was also the recipient of the Ebony Shoe Award, given to the best African player in the Belgian league. He made his Super Eagles debut in March during the 2-0 win over Rwanda, replacing Osimhen in the second half.

4. Ademola Lookman

Reigning African Footballer of the Year Lookman had another decent season with Atalanta, during which he had it all: goals, assists, injuries and even controversies after multiple clashes with Gian Piero Gasperini.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring for Atalanta during the 3-2 loss to Parma. Photo by Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Goal, he will leave Atalanta this summer. The team qualified for next season’s Champions League, thanks to 20 goals and seven assists contributed by the English-born attacker.

Chelle explains Osimhen, Lookman snub

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle has explained why he dropped Super Eagles top attackers Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman from the 2025 Unity Cup squad.

The manager did not call them up either for the friendly against Russia, and he claimed he regards the Unity Cup as an opportunity to assess new players ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifier in September.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng