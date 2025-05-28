Clubs across Europe spent £6.6 billion, but many high-profile signings underperformed in the just-concluded football season

Chelsea’s Jadon Sancho and Arsenal’s Raheem Sterling were among the biggest flops of the 2024/25 season

Chelsea and Manchester United were also top of the list for failed player investments in the 2024/25 season

The 2024/25 football season was a blockbuster as teams like Liverpool, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain had a campaign to remember after bagging the league titles in England, Spain, and France, respectively.

Superstars like Mohamed Salah, Lamine Yamal, and Ousmane Dembele produced phenomenal performances throughout the season, playing an important role in their club’s achievements.

In terms of spending, the outgoing season witnessed clubs across Europe splashing a staggering £6.6 billion on new signings, GOAL reports.

But while some players lit up the pitch and justified the amount paid on them, others fell flat under the weight of expectations and hefty transfer fees.

Among the underwhelming performers were some of football’s biggest names, including Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, and Joao Felix, players whose moves made headlines but ultimately failed to deliver.

6 biggest flops of the 2024/25 season

Below are six of the most disappointing signings from the past season.

1. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United to Chelsea) - loan

After a strained spell at Manchester United, Jadon Sancho hoped to revive his career with a loan move to Chelsea. However, the English winger failed to make a real impact.

Despite being given multiple chances, his performances were inconsistent and often lacking in conviction.

With just 4 goals in 41 appearances all season, Sancho’s time at Stamford Bridge proved another misstep in his once-promising career.

2. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea to Arsenal) – Loan

When Raheem Sterling made a surprise loan switch from Chelsea to Arsenal, many expected him to thrive under Mikel Arteta’s attacking philosophy.

But the move never quite clicked as the winger struggled with form, managing only one goal and 28 appearances in all competitions.

Arsenal fans were left frustrated, and Sterling’s loan stint will likely not be extended.

3. Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid to Chelsea) - £46m

Joao Felix’s £46 million move from Atletico Madrid to Chelsea was one of the most talked-about deals of the summer. But the Portuguese forward delivered more style than substance.

His flair did not translate into consistent end product for the Blues, and he was frequently benched in key fixtures.

Felix would end up being shipped out to AC Milan in the January transfer window, and it was still a nightmare transfer for both parties.

4. Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna to Manchester United) - £36.5m

Joshua Zirkzee arrived at Manchester United with high hopes after a breakthrough season at Bologna, but failed to adapt to the Premier League’s pace.

5. Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich to Manchester United) - £43m

Matthijs de Ligta is a £43m defensive addition for Manchester United from Bayern Munich, but the Dutch defender has been plagued by injuries and poor form since joining the Old Trafford club.

6. Endrick (Palmerias to Real Madrid) - £50m

Real Madrid’s £50m Brazilian wonderkid Endrick struggled with the transition from Palmeiras and lacked game time behind Los Blancos’s more established stars like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Rodrygo.

Mikel Obi blasts Chelsea flop Sancho

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Chelsea midfielder Mikel Obi has criticised the Blues following their recent slump in form, singling out some players and manager Enzo Maresca for criticism.

Mikel Obi specifically called out Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho, who has failed to live up to expectations since joining Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The former Chelsea star expressed frustration over Sancho’s inconsistent displays, labelling the winger a “deceiver” who showed glimpses of brilliance but has since disappeared.

