Mikel Obi has expressed disappointment over Chelsea's poor form, pointing out their struggles in the Premier League

Mikel Obi also singled out Jadon Sancho for criticism, claiming the Manchester United loanee initially impressed but has since disappeared

Chelsea’s recent poor run of form has seen them fall out of the title race, raising questions about the squad’s consistency

Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel Obi has criticised the Blues following their recent slump in form, singling out players and manager Enzo Maresca for criticism.

Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Friday added to their woes, as they have won just two of their last nine Premier League games and have been eliminated from both domestic cup competitions.

Jadon Sancho has managed just two goals for Chelsea since joining the London club on loan from Manchester United in January. Photo by Zac Goodwin

Source: Getty Images

Once considered title contenders in December, Chelsea has hit a dry patch recently, leaving them far from the top-four battle.

Mikel Obi slams Jadon Sancho for poor performances

Mikel Obi specifically called out Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho, who has failed to live up to expectations since joining Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The former Chelsea star, speaking on his Obi One Podcast, expressed frustration over Sancho’s inconsistent displays, labelling the winger a “deceiver” who showed glimpses of brilliance but has since disappeared.

“There was no one telling Jadon Sancho, ‘Sancho, for the first goal, you should have tackled for that.’ There was no one telling Sancho, ‘What the are you doing?’” Mikel ranted.

“He’s deceived us with a good couple of games. We thought, ‘Oh hell, now we’re getting this Jadon Sancho from Dortmund,’ but he’s gone again. He’s disappeared off the grid. He takes the ball, he doesn’t go past people anymore, he doesn’t create chances anymore, he doesn’t help the team as much as he should.”

Breakdown of Sancho’s performances at Chelsea

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge on loan from Manchester United, Sancho has struggled to make a significant impact.

While he started brightly, his form has dipped considerably as he has managed just two goals and three assists in 18 appearances for the Blues, Transfermarkt reports.

The England international’s lack of creativity and attacking influence has been evident, with many fans and pundits questioning his effort and commitment on the pitch.

Sancho’s failure to track back defensively and contribute to Chelsea’s pressing has made him a liability in Maresca’s system.

What’s next for Chelsea and Sancho?

With Chelsea’s season spiralling out of control, the pressure is mounting on both the players and the manager.

Sancho, in particular, must improve his performances to justify his place in the Blues squad.

His loan spell is set to end in the summer, and unless he turns things around, a permanent move to Chelsea seems unlikely.

Why Enzo Maresca still has a job

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi has weighed in on the Blues' struggles under Enzo Maresca, offering a blunt assessment of the club’s current state.

Following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea have slipped to sixth in the Premier League, raising concerns among fans and former players alike.

Mikel Obi, who played a key role in Chelsea’s 2012 UEFA Champions League victory, believes that under former owner Roman Abramovich, Maresca’s time in charge would have already ended.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng