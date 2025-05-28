France international Thierry Henry has finally revealed the reason behind his move from Arsenal to Barcelona in 2007

Former manager Arsene Wenger signed the legendary forward from Juventus in 1999 for €11 million, and he went on to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer

Henry made a surprising switch to the Catalan giants after eight years at Arsenal, following the disappointment of losing the 2006 UEFA Champions League final

Thierry Henry said he felt comfortable at Arsenal and never had to fight for a place in the starting lineup.

The 47-year-old was widely regarded as the "King of Highbury" during his time with the Gunners.

The 1998 World Cup winner claimed every major domestic title in England, except the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Cup, where Arsenal finished as runners-up.

Thierry Henry celebrates scoring Arsenal's 2nd goal during the Premier League match against Chelsea in London, England. Photo by: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

I competed against stars at Barcelona- Henry

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry revealed that he had to compete for a starting spot at Barcelona due to the presence of several highly-rated strikers in the squad.

According to Daily Mail, the former France international said he was often confined to the bench by then-coach Frank Rijkaard.

The former Monaco forward added that every day was a challenge, and he had to adapt to a new style of play at the Spanish club. He said via Stick to Football podcast:

'"t's not always easy to have it a certain way at Arsenal, and then you decide to go for various reasons that I mentioned so many times.

"I've been told that I'm going to start on the bench by Frank Rijkaard, but I said I'm coming; I need to battle.

"I look for that challenge every day of the week, that's what I need. I'd rather compete than be in the comfort zone. To go there, to re-learn to play a certain way.

Henry signed for Barcelona for £16 million in the 2007 summer, ending a prolific eight-season spell which saw him score 226 goals.

Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry of Barcelona celebrate with the trophy after the 2009 Champions League Final match against Manchester United. Photo by: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Henry says divorce almost affected his performance

France legend Thierry Henry revealed that his transfer to Barcelona came at a difficult time in his personal life, as he was in the process of divorcing his first wife, Claire Merry.

According to AllFootball, Henry faced several challenges after his arrival, including injury setbacks and a language barrier.

He added that despite the struggles, his decision to leave Arsenal was ultimately justified after winning the UEFA Champions League in 2009. He said:

“I was getting divorced, and I arrived there injured, learning a new language, a new style of play - people didn't care.

“I was unable to see my daughter because of what it was, and you have to perform. People were waiting for me to see what I have to offer the club because I never won the Champions League."

Thierry Henry won seven trophies with Barcelona, including the 2008/09 UEFA Champions League, where they defeated Manchester United 2-0, per UEFA.

