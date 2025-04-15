Thierry Henry says Arsenal must sacrifice their playing style to keep Real Madrid at bay in Spain

The Gunners boast the best defensive record in the Premier League and a strong Champions League run

Arsenal carry a 3-0 advantage into the decisive second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night

As Arsenal prepare for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid, legendary former striker Thierry Henry has offered some tough-love advice.

With the Gunners taking a commanding 3-0 lead into the Santiago Bernabeu, Henry believes now is not the time to be idealistic.

Arsenal are favourites to progress to the Champions League semi-finals after a resounding 3-0 first leg win against Real Madrid. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

Declan Rice was the hero of the day in the first leg as the Englishman scored two superb free-kicks and a Mikel Merino’s curled strike ensured the North London club brushed aside Carlo Ancelotti’s men easily at the Emirates.

The Gunners are now favourites to reach their first Champions League semi-finals since 2009, but not without threats from the Real Madrid players who have made a promise to cause a massive upset, GOAL reports.

This is just the second time Arsenal and Real Madrid have faced each other in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Arsenal won the last-16 tie in 2006 thanks to a single goal by Thierry Henry in the Bernabeu.

Henry begs Arsenal to sacrifice playing style

Drawing from Arsenal’s famous 2006 victory over Madrid, Henry stressed that progressing to the semi-final may require Arsenal to abandon their signature attacking flair if they want to seal a semi-final spot against Real Madrid, Arsenal Insider reports.

Thierry Henry has urged Arsenal to abandon their flair-based playing style to defeat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday. Photo by David Price

Source: Getty Images

“At the end of the day 0-0, we went through, maybe not in an Arsenal way, but we are through.

“We know that we can do some great stuff, but we also have to defend well as a team, and we’ve done that.”

Henry’s call is clear: sacrifice artistry for grit. With Real Madrid’s players stoking confidence and a hostile atmosphere expected in Spain, Arsenal must focus on shutting down the game, not entertaining the crowd.

Arsenal’s key strength is defense

This season, Arsenal have become a defensive fortress under Mikel Arteta.

No team in the Premier League has conceded fewer goals, and in the Champions League, they’ve let in just six across 11 matches, a stat that eclipses Real Madrid’s 20 goals conceded in 13 outings, as seen on Transfermarkt.

This defensive discipline will be vital against Los Blancos, who are no strangers to remarkable comebacks.

Arsenal must rely on their structure and collective defending to absorb the pressure from a side that’s lifted the Champions League trophy 15 times.

If Arsenal succeed in holding their ground, it will not only mark a historic semi-final return but also signal the Gunners’ rise as one of Europe’s most tactically disciplined teams.

Arsenal fans shade Real Madrid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal stunned Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at the Emirates Stadium last Tuesday.

The Gunners fans are buzzing with excitement after their team's stunning victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

One X user joked that Real Madrid brought the best players in the world but were still beaten by Arsenal, while another praised Declan Rice for his exceptional performance.

