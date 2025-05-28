Nigeria and Ghana are set to renew their rivalry as both teams prepare for their first clash in the Unity Cup tournament

Super Eagles regulars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have been excused from the mini-tournament in London

New stars led by Germany-born Felix Agu are some of the players Nigeria coach Eric Chelle is set to unleash in the competition

Nigeria and Ghana are set to ignite the intense football rivalry once more tonight in London as both nations face off in the second game of The Unity Cup 2025.

Nicknamed the “Jollof Derby” in reference to their culinary battles, the fixture carries far more than just bragging rights for the winner, it is also about pride, history, and redemption.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle speaks to the press in London during Nigeria's first training session ahead of the game versus Ghana.

With both the Super Eagles and Black Stars in the process of rebuilding, the match offers a glimpse into the future of African football.

Fresh faces battle for Super Eagles spot

Nigeria’s World Cup qualification campaign has been disappointing, with the Super Eagles sitting fourth in Group C after just one win in six games.

The Super Eagles players involved in their first training session in London.

The Unity Cup provides a timely opportunity for Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, to assess a refreshed squad with the crunch derby after leaving out some top players for the mini-tournament in London.

With the absence of big names like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, focus shifts to lesser-known but promising stars.

4 Players Set to Shine for Nigeria

Four Super Eagles players, in particular, are worth keeping a close eye on tonight in the derby clash versus arch-rivals Ghana.

1. Felix Agu

Felix Agu is a recent convert from Germany’s Werder Bremen and is ready to make his official debut for the Super Eagles.

Known for his lightning pace, positional intelligence, and ability to support both defence and attack, Agu could provide the width and energy Nigeria needs on the flanks.

2. Chrisantus Uche

Fresh off a strong campaign in LaLiga with Getafe, Chrisantus Uche adds muscle and tactical flexibility to the Super Eagles midfield.

With 10 goals last season and the ability to play centrally or upfront, Uche offers a dynamic presence that could unsettle the Ghanaian defence.

3. Cyril Dessers

With 28 goals in all competitions for Rangers, Cyril Dessers enters the Unity Cup with confidence.

Though he has his critics, Dessers has history against Ghana and may well lead the line again tonight after previously scoring against them in Nigeria’s last friendly game.

4. Isaac Saviour

From the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) to national team hopeful, Isaac Saviour’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable.

Creative, daring, and technically gifted, the Enugu Rangers midfielder brings flair to the pitch. With nine goals last season, Saviour is a wildcard that could spark the game to life.

As Nigeria and Ghana prepare for yet another epic battle, the spotlight is firmly on these emerging talents.

Ghana coach vows to defeat Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Black Stars manager Otto Addo says the match against the Super Eagles at the Unity Cup is more than a friendly.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager announced his 23-man squad to face Nigeria in the Unity Cup, with Mohammed Kudus (West Ham) and Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth), two of Ghana's most influential forwards, conspicuously missing from the list.

Addo revealed that beating Nigeria will make the people of Ghana proud and boost the nation's confidence.

