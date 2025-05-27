Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo has penned a heartfelt birthday message to his wife, Amarachi

The couple has been married for 20 years, with Kanu popularly known as Papilo, tying the knot when Amarachi was just 18

Kanu and his wife have continued to show affection for each other, maintaining a strong relationship free from scandals on social media

Atlanta 1996 gold medallist Kanu Nwankwo has celebrated his wife, Amarachi, on her birthday, May 27.

The 48-year-old is regarded as one of Nigeria’s and Africa’s greatest footballers, having played for Arsenal in the English Premier League.

Kanu lifted the Premier League trophy with Arsenal under Arsene Wenger, claimed three league titles with Ajax, and went on to win the UEFA Champions League alongside former teammate Finidi George, before moving to Inter Milan, where he won his second Champions League title.

Amarachi and Arsenal legend Kanu Nwankwo are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary. Photo by @papilokanu.

Source: Twitter

What Kanu Nwankwo told his wife

Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo has showered praise on his wife, Amarachi, as she celebrates her birthday.

In an Instagram post, the UEFA Champions League winner described Amarachi as his source of joy and strength.

The Arsenal legend revealed that marrying Amarachi has brought him peace of mind, adding that she deserves the world. He wrote:

"Omalicha! AK my lovely wife ❤️.

"Happy Birthday to my queen, my heartbeat, my peace, and my greatest gift. Thank you for being my strength, my constant, and my biggest blessing.

"May this year bring you more joy, love, and success. You deserve the world and more. I celebrate you today and always."

Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo and his wife celebrated Valentine's Day together at their home in London. Photo credit: @papilokanu.

Source: Twitter

Amarachi, Dare Art Alade, others react

Kanu Nwankwo’s wife and several top celebrities have responded to the African icon’s heartfelt birthday post celebrating his wife.

Nigerian singer Dare Art Alade called Amarachi a queen, while celebrity tailor Yomi Casual reacted with celebration emojis.

amarakanu wrote:

"Thank you Odogwu Kanu 🙌 positive energy only".

dareynow said:

"Happy birthday to your fabulous Queen! 🙌🏾."

tolu1aluko added:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎉 TO YOU 🎂 QUEEN KANU! WE LOVE ♥️ YOU PLENTY 💯🎂 CELEBRATE WITH KANU 🍷 WINE."

s.davido said:

"The queen of all time 👑👑👑👑👑👑 I don't know you but I give you this."

emmanconsider wrote:

"Mama miiiii, @kingkanu4 that decision paid off big time. Big peace of mind and lovely kids. God bless you abundantly and happy birthday nwunye Odogwu."

Amarachi Nwankwo praised her husband’s kindness and sensitivity, stating that Kanu’s character and actions have had a lasting impact on her.

According to tv360Nigeria, Amarachi confessed that being around Kanu brought an unexpected level of publicity, which initially overwhelmed her.

She said she never dwelled on negative emotions and felt at peace with his philosophy.

"I never had an idea that marrying my husband would thrust me into the limelight I wasn’t ready for.

Amarachi sends birthday message to Kanu Nwankwo

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Kanu Nwankwo clocks 48 on Thursday, August 1, and his wife Amarachi has penned a lovely message to him.

She praised the AFCON winner as the husband of her youth.

Amarachi urged her husband to continue making their family proud at every opportunity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng