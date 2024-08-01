Kanu Nwankwo's wife Amarachi has penned a lovely birthday message to him as he clocks 48 on Thursday, August 1

The former Arsenal playmaker remains one of the greatest footballers who ever emerged from Nigeria

Amara was 18 when she officially married the football legend, and they already have three lovely kids together

Former Nigerian international Kanu Nwankwo clocks 48 on Thursday, August 1, and his wife Amarachi has penned a lovely message to him.

Kanu remains one of the greatest footballers who ever emerged from Africa's most populous country, following his exploits during his playing days.

The former Super Eagles playmaker won three league titles with Ajax and went on to win the UEFA Champions League with the Dutch club.

Kanu Nwankwo's wife Amarachi celebrates him as he clocks 48. Photo Credit: amarakanu.

Kanu also won two Premier League titles with the English club Arsenal and was part of the 'Invincibles' squad that went unbeaten in the 2003-2004 season.

He married Amarachi on June 26, 2004, in a lavish ceremony, and the lovebirds have continued to strengthen their union over the years.

They have three children together, and as the Nigerian icon clocks 48, Amarachi was quick to celebrate him. She posted:

"Happy Birthday to the Legendary KING KANU. @kingkanu4 The husband of my youth. Long may you live.

"Wishing you good health and more positive energy.

"Keep making us proud. I love you and God loves you most."

Kanu Nwankwo marries Amarachi

Recall that Amarachi was only 18 when Kanu walked down the aisle with her. Kanu said via Meet Everday People:

"I wasn’t scared. I felt it like it was the best thing that could have happened to me.

"I was in love, so there was no time for a negative feeling like fear to come up.

"I think the love I had and still have for my husband was all I needed to feel comfortable and good."

When Kanu Nwankwo marked 20th wedding anniversary

Legit.ng earlier reported that the love story of Kanu Nwankwo and his wife Amara Kanu’s love story has melted the hearts of fans as they celebrate their anniversary.

On July 3, 2024, the celebrity couple marked their 20th wedding anniversary with a romantic video.

Amara was seen feeding Kanu with a fork after taking a bite from the food. The couple then smiled for the camera.

