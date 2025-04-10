Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has received a fresh offer from a Premier League club ahead of the summer transfer window

The reigning CAF Player of the Year had a fallout with Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini following his missed penalty in their Champions League match against Club Brugge last February

The 27-year-old has also struggled to find the net for the La Dea, failing to score in three consecutive matches

Premier League clubs are vying for the signature of Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman.

The former RB Leipzig player has attracted interest from several clubs across England, Italy, Spain, and Saudi Arabia.

Lookman also provided an assist during the World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda in March.

Aston Villa believes Ademola Lookman will join the club once they secure UEFA Champions League qualification. Photo by: Timothy Rogers.

Source: Getty Images

Villa launch bid for Lookman

Aston Villa are hoping to persuade Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman to join the club, using their UEFA Champions League qualification as an incentive.

According to DailyPost, Villa remains optimistic about luring the winger with their strong Premier League performance.

The CAF Player of the Year solidified his fan-favorite status with an explosive display against Bayer Leverkusen, scoring a hat-trick to help secure victory in the UEFA Europa League.

However, Atalanta is not willing to part with their prolific player, reportedly seeking around €65m after rejecting offers in the region of £40m from PSG last summer, per Caught Offside.

Aston Villa will face stiff competition for Lookman, with top Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United also interested.

The 27-year-old has not scored in Atalanta's last three matches but did find the net against Juventus per Transfermarkt.

If Lookman’s deal fails to pull through, Aston Villa could consider former Chelsea player Tammy Abraham.

Additionally, there is a possibility they could make a move for Yves Bissouma, although the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has received offers to return to France per Givemesport.

Aston Villa are eager to sign Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman from Atalanta once his contract expires this summer. Photo by: Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United table €51m bid for Lookman

Manchester United are eager to sign Ademola Lookman, submitting an ambitious €51 million offer.

According to FootballinNigeria, Atalanta are demanding around €60 million for the Nigerian international, whose contract runs until 2026.

The club is looking to replace Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in their attacking options, as both players' futures are uncertain.

However, Lookman’s preference for a Premier League return could give Manchester United the edge in the race per caughtoffisde.

Since joining Atalanta from RE Leipzig, the 27-year-old has steadily established himself as one of the best wingers per GivemeSport.

Lookman sets UCL record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ademola Lookman became the first Nigerian football star to score in four consecutive UEFA Champions League matches with his goal against Club Brugge last February.

The CAF POTY went home with a record after scoring within a minute of coming on for Atalanta against Club Brugge.

The 27-year-old has five goals in seven UCL appearances this season, and the last four against Club Brugge, Sturm Graz, Real Madrid, and VfB Stuttgart have come consecutively.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng