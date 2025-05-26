Napoli won the Italian Serie A title after beating Cagliari 2-0 at the Maradona on Friday evening

The Neapolitans spared a moment to throw jabs at Victor Osimhen, who left on loan last summer

The Galatasaray loan forward has fired a strong message to his critics during the title celebrations in Turkey

Victor Osimhen is not holding back his words when sending a strong message to his critics after Napoli won the Italian Serie A title on Friday evening without him.

Napoli were crowned the Serie A champions after beating Cagliari 2-0 at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona thanks to goals from Scott McTominay and Romelu.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's title celebrations at the Rams Park after beating Kayserispor. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The club’s fans spared time to throw shade at Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, both of whom left the club in September and January to Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively.

Osimhen left Napoli on acrimonious terms, choosing to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan after Napoli botched his moves to PSG and Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

According to , the Nigerian forward will leave the club permanently this summer after deciding to never play for the club again and is ready to try a new challenge elsewhere.

Osimhen sends strong message

Napoli were not the only entity to win a title this season, both of their departed top stars also won league titles. Kvaratskhelia won the French Ligue 1, while Osimhen won the Turkish Super Lig title.

The Turkish champions organised a Champions Fest at the Yenikapi Event Area in Istanbul, where the team had an open-roof top bus parade.

While on the bus, Osimhen went live on Instagram, during which he appeared a bit intoxicated and issued a strong message to his critics in Italy and Nigeria.

As seen in a video shared on Instagram by Wahala Network, he code mixed during the rant, speaking in English, pidgin and Yoruba, during which he made swear words to his detractors, particularly in Yoruba.

He also thanked those wishing him well and praying for him, but his main focus was on sending out a strong message to those wishing him otherwise.

“I stand on my 10 toes, to God who made me, if you wish me well, we'd continue to celebrate together, you won't lack. If you don't wish me well, that's your problem,” a part of his rant said.

Victor Osimhen waves to Galatasaray fans during the Champions Fest at Yenikapi Event Area. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

The striker divided opinions among football fans during the prolonged summer negotiations last year, particularly with Chelsea, which offered him way below his valuation.

It created a faction on social media, with those in his circle fighting dirty, taunting Chelsea's bad spells and rubbing Osimhen's good performances on their faces.

Conte throws shade at Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Antonio Conte threw jab at Osimhen after Napoli were crowned the 2024/25 Italian Serie A champions after beating Cagliari 2-0 at the Maradona stadium

The former Chelsea boss claimed that he failed at his most difficult job, which was to convince the best players to stay, but unfortunately, they both left the club.

