Liverpool are the reigning Premier League champions after finishing top of the league in Arne Slot’s first season

The Merseyside club finished the season with 84 points, 10 points ahead of the closest title challenger, Arsenal

It was a record-breaking season for Player of the Year Mohamed Salah, who went him with a few new milestones

Arne Slot stunned the Premier League by winning the league in his first season, proving that he can step into the big shoes left by former manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Refs finished the season with 84 points, the lowest in recent years to win the league, and yet it was 10 more than the closest challenger, Arsenal, who finished second for the third straight season.

Mohamed Salah kisses the Premier League trophy after Liverpool's title triumph. Photo by Peter Byrne.

Source: Getty Images

Mohamed Salah is the star of Liverpool's Premier League triumph, and he had quite a number of records and awards to show for his extraordinary season.

Legit.ng looks at five records broken or equalled by Mohamed this season.

Mohamed Salah's records this season

1. Most goal involvement in a season

As noted by Premier League, Salah scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists to equal the record for most goal contributions in a Premier League season. The Egyptian achieved this in a 38-game season, compared to Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, who did theirs during the 42-game era.

2. First player to win triple awards

The former Chelsea man was named the Premier League Player of the Season, beating competition from Bryan Mbeumo, Declan Rice and others. He also won the Golden Boot with 29 goals and the Playmaker Award with 18 assists, becoming the first player to win all three awards in the same season.

3. First player to win double award twice

In the 2021/22 season, Salah became the fourth person after Andy Cole, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Harry Kane to win both top scorer and top assister in the same season. Salah repeated the feat this season, becoming the first player to do it twice.

4. Joint most Golden Boots

The two-time African Footballer of the Year picked up his fourth Premier League Golden Boot, having also won it in 2018, 2019 (shared with Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang) and 2022 (shared with Son Heung-min). He is now tied with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who won it in 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2006.

Mohamed Salah's family pose with his Premier League awards. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

5. FPL points and bonus points record

According to premierleague.com, Salah scored for Liverpool against Crystal Palace, thus finishing with 344 Fantasy Premier League points to break the previous record of 303 points he set in the 2017/18 season. He also won 55 bonus points this season, surpassing Cesc Fabregas' 54 in 2006/07. He also holds the record for most seasons finished at the top with four.

Liverpool lift Premier League title

Legit.ng reported that Liverpool finally lifted the Premier League trophy nearly a month after confirming their status as champions after beating Tottenham Hotspur 5-1.

Arne Slot's men were presented with the trophy after their 1-1 draw against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at Anfield, their 20th English top-flight crown.

Source: Legit.ng