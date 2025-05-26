Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly agreed terms with Napoli ahead of a potential free transfer this summer

The Belgian legend ends a historic 10-year spell at Manchester City after winning 18 top-flight titles

De Bruyne is expected to join Belgian teammate Romelu Lukaku at Serie A champions Napoli next season

Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne is set to begin a new chapter in his illustrious career, having agreed terms with Serie A champions Napoli ahead of the 2024/25 season.

While the deal is not yet finalised, multiple sources confirm that a final decision is expected in the coming week following the conclusion of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly given the green light to join Napoli next season after leaving Manchester City. Photo by Ben Roberts

Source: Getty Images

The 33-year-old Belgian midfielder had earlier announced his intention to leave Man City at the end of the current campaign, bringing an end to a trophy-laden decade at the Etihad.

De Bruyne received an emotional farewell from fans during the club’s final home game, a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth, where he was honoured with a special presentation alongside his family.

A legendary era ends at Man City

De Bruyne joined Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015 and went on to make 421 appearances, scoring 108 goals and providing 177 assists.

Kevin De Bruyne and his family received a heartfelt farewell from Manchester City supporters after ending his 10-year relationship with the Premier League club. Photo by Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

His brilliance helped Man City secure 18 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the historic 2023 treble.

Revered as one of the finest midfielders of his generation, his departure marks the end of an era for Pep Guardiola’s team.

Napoli president keen on De Bruyne

Despite interest from clubs in the Premier League, Germany, and the MLS, with Chicago Fire reportedly keen, De Bruyne has chosen Napoli.

The decision was influenced by footballing ambition and family considerations. Sources say he is looking forward to joining forces with fellow Belgian Romelu Lukaku at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

According to Football Italia, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed the club's pursuit of De Bruyne, stating:

“It is our intention to sign him, but it takes two to make a deal.”

Negotiations are expected to progress smoothly after the season ends.

Details of Napoli's offer to De Bruyne

Reports from transfer insider Fabrizio Romano suggest that De Bruyne has been offered a lucrative contract worth €6 million per season for the first two years, decreasing to €5 million in the third.

Additionally, he is expected to receive a €10 million signing bonus as a free agent. While no official agreement has been signed yet, the path to Serie A seems almost certain for the veteran midfielder.

Should the deal be completed, De Bruyne’s move will be one of the most significant transfers of the summer, bringing global attention to Napoli and marking a new era for the Italian champions.

Conte set to quit as Napoli manager

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Antonio Conte is set to leave Napoli just days after guiding the club to their fourth Serie A title, sending shockwaves through Italian football.

While fans of the Pertenopei bask in the celebrations of a remarkable season, the unexpected news of Conte’s departure adds a twist to Napoli’s future.

Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Conte are expected to meet soon to formalise the Italian manager’s departure, following months of behind-the-scenes tension.

