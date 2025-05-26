Super Eagles duo Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina will not feature in next season’s UEFA Champions League

Nottingham Forest suffered a 1–0 defeat to Chelsea at the City Ground on Sunday evening, May 25, which saw them settle for a place in the UEFA Conference League instead

Awoniyi received a warm welcome from fans as he first appeared after undergoing emergency abdominal surgery

Nottingham Forest fell 1-0 to Chelsea in their final match of the 2024/25 English Premier League season at the City Ground on Sunday evening, May 25.

A lone goal by Levi Colwill in the 50th minute dashed Forest’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Despite the defeat, head coach Nuno Espírito Santo praised his players for their performance throughout the campaign.

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates scoring his side's third goal with teammates Ola Aina against Wolverhampton. Photo by: Andrew Kearns - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Awoniyi, Aina to miss Champions League

Super Eagles stars Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina's hopes of playing in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League have ended.

Nottingham Forest enjoyed an impressive Premier League campaign this season but saw their chances slip away after a 2-2 draw against relegated Leicester City on May 11.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo’s failure to secure a crucial win sparked a strong reaction from club co-owner Evangelos Marinakis, who was visibly frustrated and stormed the pitch.

The draw left Forest 65 points ahead of their final match against Chelsea on Sunday evening.

Their inability to secure a win over the Blues means Nottingham Forest will compete in the UEFA Conference League, while Chelsea secured a spot in next season's Champions League.

Meanwhile, with Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly linked with a move to Real Madrid, Ola Aina could consider a transfer to Liverpool in search of European glory.

Nuno undeterred by defeat

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espírito Santo praised his players' performance despite their 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Nuno admitted that the club fell short of their dream to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The 51-year-old added that while the team created numerous chances, they were ultimately unable to convert them into goals. He said via BBC:

"The coaching crew are proud and we go again next season.

"You know that one goal can change everything and I must tell you that the improvement of the players is huge, the platform of the club is good.

"If you ask me, it's a good season because of the commitment of the players. When you give everything you have, you cannot say anything about it."

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi acknowledges his side's supporters before the match during the Premier League match against Chelsea. Photo by: Andrew Kearns - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Awoniyi returns

Nottingham Forest fans warmly welcomed Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi to the City Ground on Sunday evening, May 11.

It was Awoniyi’s first public appearance since recovering from emergency abdominal surgery.

The Nigerian international was met with loud cheers from the crowd, and he humbly acknowledged the support by bowing in appreciation per Nottingham.

It remains unclear when the former Liverpool striker will return to action.

Awoniyi out of induced coma

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nottingham Forest's star Taiwo Awoniyi regained consciousness following an induced coma after undergoing urgent surgery to address a critical abdominal injury.

The injury occurred during a collision with a goalpost in the final moments of Forest’s 2-2 draw against Leicester City on Sunday, May 11.

Awoniyi suffered a ruptured intestine from the impact, and on Monday, he was rushed to the hospital where he underwent the first phase of a complex surgical procedure to repair the damage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng