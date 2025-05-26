Antonio Conte is reportedly set to leave Napoli after leading them to the Serie A title this season

Conte’s exit opens the door for Victor Osimhen to return to the club following a stellar loan season at Galatasaray

Napoli are considering Max Allegri as a replacement for Conte amid Champions League ambitions next season

Antonio Conte is set to leave Napoli just days after guiding the club to their fourth Serie A title, sending shockwaves through Italian football.

While fans of the Pertenopei bask in the celebrations of a remarkable season, the unexpected news of Conte’s departure adds a twist to Napoli’s future.

Antonio Conte has reportedly decided to part ways with Napoli after winning the Serie A title this season. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

According to Football Italia, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Conte are expected to meet soon to formalise the Italian manager’s departure, following months of behind-the-scenes tension.

The relationship between Conte and Napoli’s hierarchy has reportedly been strained.

Since January, the Italian coach had grown increasingly frustrated over club decisions, including the sale of star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain and the failure to secure adequate replacements.

He also openly criticised the club’s poor training facilities, blaming them for a surge in player injuries throughout the season.

Despite winning Serie A, Conte’s departure reflects deep-rooted issues that could have long-term consequences.

Napoli reconsiders Osimhen’s future after loan

One major storyline emerging from Conte’s exit is the potential return of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to the reigning Italian champions.

Victor Osimhen could be set for a surprise comeback to Napoli following the exit of Antonio Conte. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old forward, who was loaned to Turkish giants Galatasaray last summer, enjoyed a phenomenal season, scoring 36 goals and leading the club to a domestic double.

Osimhen had left Naples after clashing with the club’s management and falling out of favour under Conte, who preferred Romelu Lukaku in the striking role.

However, Lukaku performed averagely in the just concluded season, with the Belgian managing just 14 league goals.

As Napoli prepares for a return to the UEFA Champions League next season, Osimhen’s explosive form and growing maturity have prompted the club to reconsider their stance.

With Conte no longer in the picture, a permanent return for the Nigerian striker is now on the table, a move that could strengthen both player and club.

New manager to decide Osimhen’s future

With Conte’s exit imminent, Napoli is already working on securing his replacement as Max Allegri is being touted to take charge next season. One Football reports.

Max Allegri, recently let go by Juventus, is a top target, although AC Milan is also showing interest.

Napoli hopes to bring in a manager who can not only maintain their domestic success but also build a more stable and united squad.

Osimhen’s future may hinge on who takes the reins next. A new manager could be more inclined to build around him, especially given Lukaku’s uncertain status.

Meanwhile, interest in Osimhen remains high, with clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Juventus, and Al Hilal all monitoring his situation closely.

Al Hilal set to triple Osimhen’s salary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Al-Hilal have emerged as a strong contender as Osimhen's next club and are ready to offer him triple the salary Galatasaray have offered, according to the latest reports.

Osimhen will play for a new club next season as he will not extend his stay at Galatasaray beyond his season-long loan spell and will depart Napoli permanently this summer.

