Ghana coach Otto Addo has announced a 23-man squad ahead of the Unity Cup in London

The Black Stars will face the Super Eagles in their opening match at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford on Wednesday, May 28

Addo’s squad includes four home-based players and 19 foreign-based players, among them Abdul Aziz Issah and Aaron Essel, who featured at the recently concluded U20 AFCON

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has announced a killer squad that will take on Nigeria at the Unity Cup on Wednesday, May 28.

Ghana Black Stars squad for 2025 Unity Cup

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare, Joseph Tetten Anang

Defenders: Gideon Mensah, Ebenezer Annan, Mohammed Salisu, Stephen Ambrosius, Aaron Essel, Razak Simpson, Mamudu Kamaradini, Caleb Yirenkyi

Midfielders: Majeed Ashimeru, Abdul Salis Samed, Ibrahim Sulemana, Abu Francis, Lawrence Agyekum, Abdul Aziz Issah, Christopher Baah Bonsu

Attackers: Jordan Ayew, Felix Afena-Gyan, Thomas Asante, Kwame Opoku, Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini

Mixed reactions trail the 23-man list

@ibrahim_badd wrote:

"You couldn’t call Kamaldeen younger brother who plays at Randers, but called on a bench warmer Salis, who barely gets playing time at Sunderland. This be low low kraa."

@edem_willz said:

"This squad won’t even beat Togo, let alone Nigeria. What sort of joke is this?"

@edem_willz added:

"If u guys don’t have a legit full squad to play these games, u should’ve just pulled out. Stop joking with our country’s name."

