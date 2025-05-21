Victor Osimhen has interest from multiple top European clubs ahead of deciding his future

The Galatasaray loan forward has reportedly turned down the advances from Italian giants Juventus

This recent development offers a massive boost to Premier League clubs, including Manchester United

Victor Osimhen's future is getting clearer by the day after a report in Italy suggested he has ruled out joining the only Serie A club interested in his signature.

Osimhen was the most sought-after striker in the world in the summer of 2024 and a season-long loan spell has not dimmed his lights but instead made him an even hotter topic.

Victor Osimhen celebrates Galatasaray's title win with his daughter. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian forward excelled during his loan at Galatasaray, helping the club win the league and cup double, scoring 36 goals in all competitions, the most for the club in a single season by a foreign player.

This achievement has elevated his status among Europe’s best strikers and leaves his next destination uncertain, with many top European clubs interested in him.

Current loan club Galatasaray are also interested, while Saudi Pro League clubs which attempted to sign him last summer remain interested in his services.

Osimhen turns down Juventus

According to Il Mattino, the Super Eagles forward has turned down Juventus, the only Italian club that expressed interest in signing him from Napoli.

The Old Lady had it difficult among the interested clubs as his €75 million release clause was not available to Italian clubs because Napoli were unwilling to sell to a rival.

Juventus have also not secured UEFA Champions League football for next season heading into the final day and this could dictate their spending power in the market this summer.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the Galatasaray fans after scoring the title-winning goal against Kayserispor. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Juventus denied interest in Osimhen

The rumours of Juventus’ interest in Osimhen have been around since he joined Galatasaray on loan last summer, but in the past weeks, the club cleared the air.

The Turin-based club, through its sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, has firmly denied the rumours, claiming the club do not want the player.

“I am not interested in Osimhen. The rumours that you read in the Italian media are only to put pressure on us. Juventus does not want the player,” he said as quoted by MSports.

This latest development has boosted the chances of other interested clubs, particularly Premier League teams, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United interested.

However, this has not provided clarity over the player’s future as he could still end up in any of the interested clubs. Galatasaray have shown the most desire to sign him.

Premier League clubs are not straightforward with their interest as they are being held back by his salary demands, which could put them at risk of breaching the profit and sustainability rules.

Why Osimhen should stay at Galatasaray

Legit.ng analysed four reasons Osimhen should snub interest from the Premier League and sign for Galatasaray permanently and the uncertainties over his future.

Though the 2023 African Footballer of the Year is expected to leave Turkish football, the Lions have made the most concrete offer to date to sign him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng