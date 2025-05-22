Former Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Dutch manager was dismissed by the Red Devils in October 2024 after a poor start to the season, following three seasons in charge

Meanwhile, Alonso is set to leave Leverkusen at the end of the 2024/25 Bundesliga campaign to take over from Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Dutch manager Erik ten Hag gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Manchester United. Photp by: GLYN KIRK/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Ten Hag favoured to replace Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen

According to TribalFootball, Leverkusen's Technical Director, Alex Kroes, confirmed holding talks with the Dutchman.

Alonso, who has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid, is set to replace Carlo Ancelotti after the Italian takes charge of Brazil.

The Spain legend led Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title in 2023/24 and finished as runner-up in the 2024 Europa League.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Ten Hag is ready to step into the role, with Romano. He said:

“Ten Hag has given his total availability after direct contact taking place earlier this week.”

The former Dutch international previously won three Eredivisie titles with Ajax and lifted the EFL Cup with Manchester United in his first season. He was dismissed in 2024 after a poor start to the campaign per SkySports.

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaks in a press conference after the Premier League match against West Ham United FC. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions trail Ten Hag’s potential move to Leverkusen

Fans are reacting to Bayer Leverkusen’s decision to consider Erik ten Hag as Xabi Alonso’s replacement.

Legit.ng compiled responses from Manchester United supporters, many of whom remain unhappy about the Dutch manager’s earlier departure from the club.

King-Sadiq Attah said:

"He's not a bad manager after all.

"Watch him succeed elsewhere.

"Man U need deliverance."

Davis Msumba wrote:

"Two seasons at United with two Trophies. At least he is way better than Arteta."

Nura Abdullahi Delight added:

"I thought he's coming back to help United qualify for UCL through the back door without anyone knowing o 😆😃😃."

Mthobisi Gwebu said:

"We wish he doesn't find a Rashford off form to fall in Love with. It will be his downfall just like Amorim loving Mason Mount is his downfall."

Man United players select coach to replace Ten Hag

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United players have repeatedly named a coach they would like to see take over if Erik ten Hag is sacked.

The Dutchman is in his third season at Old Trafford, but a poor start to the season has threatened his job.

Several candidates have been mentioned as possible replacements, including Thomas Tuchel and ex-England boss Gareth Southgate, while a majority of the players prefer Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Source: Legit.ng