Nigerian pastor Jimmy Odukoya offered spiritual support to Manchester United before their Europa League final against Tottenham

The old prayer video went viral again as both teams prepare for a high-stakes European final clash in Bilbao

Despite poor league form, both sides eye a vital European trophy to salvage their seasons

As Manchester United gear up to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, the Red Devils have received an unlikely but powerful boost, a spiritual support from Nigerian pastor and motivational speaker Jimmy Odukoya.

Known for his charisma and unwavering faith, Pastor Jimmy’s previous prayer for Manchester United ahead of a clash with Spurs has resurfaced and gone viral once more, rallying fans around the idea of divine favour for the Red Devils.

The final, set to take place in Bilbao, Spain, is a high-stakes affair. With both clubs languishing in 16th and 17th positions in the Premier League, this match offers more than just silverware; it offers salvation, according to Sky Sports.

The winner of the Europa League final will walk away with a £100 million cash prize, a much-needed boost for either club’s financial and footballing future.

Pastor Jimmy’s prayer goes viral again

Jimmy Odukoya, the senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos, has once again captured public attention with his spirited support for Manchester United.

Known for blending culture, charisma, and Christianity, the actor-pastor first caught the eye of football fans with a passionate pre-match prayer for Manchester United during last season’s faceoff against Tottenham.

That clip has now made a comeback on social media, reigniting belief among fans that higher powers might favour the Red Devils once again.

In his now-viral video, Pastor Jimmy calls for strength, unity, and victory for Manchester United.

Fans have praised the pastor for bringing “faith to football” and offering spiritual support during one of the club’s most challenging periods in modern history.

A battle of redemption in Bilbao

For Tottenham, this is a chance to end their 16-year trophy drought, with their last piece of silverware coming in 2008, while for Manchester United, it is a shot at redemption and a first European title since 2017, per BBC.

Both teams have endured a torrid domestic campaign, losing a combined total of 39 games in the Premier League.

As they head into this £100 million final, fans from both sides are desperate for a trophy. But with Pastor Jimmy’s prayer fueling Manchester United’s spirit, many believe they might just have a divine edge.

Whether faith will be the deciding factor remains to be seen. But one thing is clear—this final will redeem the winner’s poor domestic campaign.

Evra sends message to Man United

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Patrice Evra is backing Manchester United to win the UEFA Europa League as they face Tottenham Hotspur tonight in Bilbao.

The Red Devils impressed with a thrilling 7-6 aggregate win over Lyon in the quarter-finals, followed by a dominant 7-1 aggregate victory against Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals.

Manager Ruben Amorim remains under pressure, however, after a challenging Premier League campaign.

