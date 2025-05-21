Mr Eazi has celebrated Crystal Palace’s FA Cup win at Selhurst Park alongside the London club’s players

The Afrobeats superstar is expanding his influence into football through sponsorship and investments

Eazi remains a major figure in entertainment and sports, supporting African talent across industries

Afrobeats superstar and entrepreneur, Mr Eazi, joined the celebration at Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace paraded their FA Cup trophy following their victory over Manchester City in the final.

The Nigerian singer, whose real name is Oluwatosin Ajibade, was all smiles as he posed for photos with several Palace stars, including Eberechi Eze and Eddie Nketiah, after the club’s Premier League win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Crystal Palace stun the football world

Crystal Palace shocked the football world last weekend by defeating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley, with a first-half goal from Eberechi Eze proving decisive, BBC reports.

Following the victory, the Eagles returned to league action, hosting Wolves at home, where they continued their brilliant form with a 4-2 win.

Mr Eazi, a known football enthusiast, was present in the stands at Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace turned on the style, thrilling the crowd in their final home game of the season.

The win added to the celebratory atmosphere, and after the final whistle, the FA Cup trophy was unveiled, with Mr Eazi joining in the post-match festivities alongside the Crystal Palace players.

From music to football investments

Though widely known for his chart-topping music, Mr Eazi has made significant strides in the football world as well.

The 33-year-old business mogul is the sleeve sponsor of Naija Super 8 champions, Sporting Lagos, and previously committed $6 million to sponsor the Ghana Premier League, an ambitious deal that was later cancelled, Punch reports.

At 33, Mr Eazi continues to merge his love for music and football. In past interviews, he shared has been a fan of reigning La Liga champions Barcelona, but his recent appearances at Premier League venues and involvement in African football suggest he could be eyeing further football-related ventures, possibly in Nigeria’s top flight.

A star with global impact

Mr Eazi is also known for his work beyond football and music.

He is married to Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, and sister to DJ Cuppy.

In 2019, Music Business Worldwide reported that Eazi launched emPawa Africa, an initiative aimed at supporting emerging African music talent. Through the platform, several artists such as Faze and Joeboy have gone on to achieve mainstream success.

As he continues to blend music, business, and sports, Mr Eazi’s appearance at Crystal Palace’s victory lap shows just how connected he remains to both African culture and global sport.

Crystal Palace win first trophy in 119 years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Crystal Palace secured their first major trophy after beating star-studded Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening, May 17.

England International scored a goal in the 16th minute of the game, rewriting history for the Eagles. Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson stopped Omar Marmosh's penalty in the 36th minute as well as a rebound from Erling Haaland.

