Newly crowned Nigeria Premier Football League champions, Remo Stars, held a victory parade through the major streets of Ikenne, Ogun State, on Friday afternoon, May 16

The Sky Blue Stars secured their first-ever league title, 15 years after the club was founded by business mogul Kunle Soname

Remo Stars currently sit atop the table with 71 points from 36 matches, 10 points clear of second-placed Rivers United

Remo Stars defeated Ikorodu City 4-1 on Sunday, May 11, to officially secure the 2024/25 NPFL title with 71 points, thrilling fans at the Ikenne Stadium in Ogun State.

The Sky Blue Stars had already positioned themselves as unofficial champions with a crucial win over Niger Tornadoes on April 28.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, along with National Sports Commission Chairman Shehu Dikko, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, and Nigeria Customs Service Comptroller General Bashir Adewale, presented the trophy to the Ikenne-based team.

Remo Stars parading their NPFL title in the city of Ikenne, Ogun state on Friday, May 16th. Photo by: Ademola Origa Ademola.

Remo Stars parade trophy

Remo Stars held a jubilant victory parade through the streets of Ikenne after clinching the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title in grand style on Sunday.

In a post shared on X, players of the Sky Blue Stars were seen celebrating atop an open bus as fans and passersby cheered them on.

The players waved the club’s flag and danced joyfully to Afrobeats star Wizkid’s music.

Remo Stars have made history as the first team from Ogun State to win the NPFL, and the first club from Nigeria’s South West to claim the title since 1991.

Their triumph also marks a major milestone, making them the first privately-owned club to win the NPFL title since Udoji United achieved the feat in 1996.

The Ikenne-based team finished third in the 2021/22 season and secured second place in both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.

Remo Stars were crowned champions of the 2024/25 NPFL season after their 4-1 win against Ikorodu City. Photo by: @RemoStarsSC

Adegboyega says the parade boosts the club’s image

Media Officer of the Ogun State Football Association, Bayo Adegboyega, said the victory parade would help strengthen the club's brand within its community.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Adegboyega added that the celebration would also give the players and technical crew a sense of belonging. He said:

"The trophy parade is a tradition in sports globally and carries both symbolic and practical significance. It's a celebration of achievement, it honours the players, coaches, and staff for their hard work and success.

"It also highlights the club’s success at a broader societal level, giving it exposure beyond fans and media.

"It will also help to build local pride and community engagement, it will as well allow Fans feel a deep connection to the team; seeing them win and celebrate in their own streets."

Osimhen gifts Remo Stars 10 million naira

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen reached out to the coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, and gifted the team a sum of ₦10 million, as a token of appreciation.

The striker and the coach worked together in the national team during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, when Austin Eguavoen was the interim coach.

The NPFL champions, Remo Stars, will receive a ₦210 million financial reward for winning the title. ₦200m as champions' fee, while all clubs receive a ₦10m base fee.

