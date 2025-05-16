Champions on the Move: Remo Stars Celebrate 1st NPFL Title With Grand Bus Parade, Video
- Newly crowned Nigeria Premier Football League champions, Remo Stars, held a victory parade through the major streets of Ikenne, Ogun State, on Friday afternoon, May 16
- The Sky Blue Stars secured their first-ever league title, 15 years after the club was founded by business mogul Kunle Soname
- Remo Stars currently sit atop the table with 71 points from 36 matches, 10 points clear of second-placed Rivers United
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Remo Stars defeated Ikorodu City 4-1 on Sunday, May 11, to officially secure the 2024/25 NPFL title with 71 points, thrilling fans at the Ikenne Stadium in Ogun State.
The Sky Blue Stars had already positioned themselves as unofficial champions with a crucial win over Niger Tornadoes on April 28.
Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, along with National Sports Commission Chairman Shehu Dikko, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, and Nigeria Customs Service Comptroller General Bashir Adewale, presented the trophy to the Ikenne-based team.
Remo Stars parade trophy
Remo Stars held a jubilant victory parade through the streets of Ikenne after clinching the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title in grand style on Sunday.
In a post shared on X, players of the Sky Blue Stars were seen celebrating atop an open bus as fans and passersby cheered them on.
The players waved the club’s flag and danced joyfully to Afrobeats star Wizkid’s music.
Remo Stars have made history as the first team from Ogun State to win the NPFL, and the first club from Nigeria’s South West to claim the title since 1991.
Their triumph also marks a major milestone, making them the first privately-owned club to win the NPFL title since Udoji United achieved the feat in 1996.
The Ikenne-based team finished third in the 2021/22 season and secured second place in both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.
Adegboyega says the parade boosts the club’s image
Media Officer of the Ogun State Football Association, Bayo Adegboyega, said the victory parade would help strengthen the club's brand within its community.
Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Adegboyega added that the celebration would also give the players and technical crew a sense of belonging. He said:
"The trophy parade is a tradition in sports globally and carries both symbolic and practical significance. It's a celebration of achievement, it honours the players, coaches, and staff for their hard work and success.
"It also highlights the club’s success at a broader societal level, giving it exposure beyond fans and media.
"It will also help to build local pride and community engagement, it will as well allow Fans feel a deep connection to the team; seeing them win and celebrate in their own streets."
Osimhen gifts Remo Stars 10 million naira
Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen reached out to the coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, and gifted the team a sum of ₦10 million, as a token of appreciation.
The striker and the coach worked together in the national team during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, when Austin Eguavoen was the interim coach.
The NPFL champions, Remo Stars, will receive a ₦210 million financial reward for winning the title. ₦200m as champions' fee, while all clubs receive a ₦10m base fee.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.