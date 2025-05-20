Former Real Madrid star Kaka is considering a return to the Brazilian national team following Carlo Ancelotti's appointment as head coach

Ancelotti reportedly fell out with Real Madrid’s management after a string of underwhelming performances this season

The 65-year-old saw his side eliminated by Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with a 5-1 aggregate loss and later fell 3-2 to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final

Kaka was the first Brazilian legend to congratulate Carlo Ancelotti on his appointment as head coach of the national team.

The Italian’s appointment was officially announced by Brazilian Football Confederation President Ednaldo Rodrigues on May 12.

Ancelotti signed Kaka from São Paulo to AC Milan in 2003 for a reported €8.5 million on a five-year deal.

AC Milan's Brazilian midfielder Kaka (R) and AC Milan's coach Carlo Ancelotti attend a press conference at the Olympic Stadium, 22 May 2007 in Athens, Photo by: OLIVIER MORIN/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Kaka eyes national team return

Brazilian legend Kaka has expressed his readiness to work alongside Carlo Ancelotti as part of the national team’s technical crew.

According to ESPN, the 43-year-old stated that his years of experience can help guide Brazil to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup winner also noted that he has completed several professional courses, making him well-qualified for a sports administrative role in the country. He said via Caze TV:

"I'm ready. Since 2017 after my retirement, I've been preparing for this.

“I studied sports business at Harvard & earned my coaching license from the Brazilian Football Confederation"

"I’ve experienced the World Cup as a player and know what it takes at the highest level"

@wntkushy said:

"Brazil or Portugal is winning the 2026 World Cup. Y’all can bookmark it down."

The Ballon d'Or winner played under Carlo Ancelotti during his stint at AC Milan and Real Madrid.

AC Milan coach Carlo Ancelotti and Brazilian midfielder Kaka answer to journalists during a press conference in Lyon. Photo by: PHILIPPE MERLE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Mixed reactions trail Kaka's comments

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed his comments. Read them below:

@AsadMahmood805 wrote:

"Ricardo Kaká: “If the opportunity arises, I'm ready to return to the Seleção”

@Moneski_DC_ added:

"Kaka coming back to Brazil team means he might win the World Cup before Ronaldo."

@Sierracummingsx said:

"Kaká coming back would be incredible—legend on and off the pitch. Love how he’s been preparing himself for this moment!"

@gauravbansal75 wrote:

"He is one of the best attacking midfielders of his generation. Nice if he returns as a coach.. as a player or as manager..whatever! His presence surely boost the confidance of any team."

@Aotametax added:

"Kaká eyeing a Seleção comeback? Legend’s got the credentials—World Cup champ, Harvard sports biz, CBF coaching cert. At 43, is he the spark Brazil needs off-field, or just nostalgia talking? Drop your take!"

@uyisports said:

"As a coach right? His experience and dedication off the pitch make this comeback even more exciting."

