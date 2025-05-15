Argentina legend Lionel Messi showed his frustration at the referee after being tackled near the edge of the box during Inter Miami’s 3-3 draw with San Jose Earthquakes early Thursday morning, May 15

The match marked Messi’s debut in the Bay Area since joining Major League Soccer. Despite his efforts, Inter Miami failed to secure a win

San Jose fans celebrated the draw, thrilled by the presence of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and global football icon

Lionel Messi was visibly frustrated with centre referee Joe Dickerson’s decision not to award a late free kick during Inter Miami’s 3-3 draw with San Jose Earthquakes.

The World Cup winner received a yellow card for dissent, prompting reactions from team officials.

Although Messi didn’t score, he contributed an assist in the six-goal thriller.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami controls the ball during the match against San Jose Earthquakes in California. Photo by: Lachlan Cunningham.

Inter Miami opened the scoring in the first minute through Maximiliano Falcon, but Cristian Aran equalised for San Jose just two minutes later.

Beau Leroux put the hosts ahead in the 37th minute, only for Tadeo Allende to level for Miami shortly after per SportStar.

Ian Harkes made it 3-2 for San Jose before halftime, but Allende completed his brace in the second half, converting from a Lionel Messi assist to seal a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Messi almost gave Miami a lead in the second-half stoppage time but was denied by goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto.

Messi confronts Dickerson

Frustrated with the officiating, Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi approached referee Joe Dickerson to question a late-game decision.

According to Mercury News, the Argentine star received a yellow card for dissent and was later shown a second yellow for continued protests, resulting in his dismissal.

The four-time UEFA Champions League winner was guided by the coach of San Jose, Bruce Arena.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF looks for a call during the second half against the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park in California. Photo by: Bob Drebin/ISI Photos.

Fans react to Messi's confrontation to referee

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video. Read them below:

Ekelemchi Justice Onumaegbu said:

"He forgot that FIFA has found a new love in Lamin Yamal 😂😂😂😂.

"Omo no body send am again Yamal is the new king."

Evans K Benevolent Mwila Jr. wrote:

"He was like keep talking,ohh you’re now raising cards,keep throwing them up I will report you to my father 😂 FIFA."

Dennis Johnson added:

"Someone getting too big for his boots ( sorry ).

"Referee should not be bullied by a player whoever he is.

"If it was CR7, he would have been dragged non-stop."

Kamerun Mayah replied

"Believe me Messi is calm and humble compared to Ronaldo I’m a big fan of Ronaldo , I know my gee.'

Messi to stay at Inter Miami

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi is reportedly set to extend his Inter Miami contract, with the new deal set to keep him at the Major League Soccer club until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

December 2022 sparked a turnaround in the latter years of Messi's illustrious career when he led Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final.

He left Paris Saint-Germain six months later after running down the two-year contract he signed with the club when he joined after surprisingly leaving Barcelona in 2021.

