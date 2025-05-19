Lagos stands still as Guinness brings Premier League Trophy home

Nothing brings people together like football and one of the most iconic trophies in the history of the game, the Premier League Trophy was brought to Lagos by Guinness.

Guinness™, the global beer sponsor of the Premier League™, brought the prestigious trophy to Lagos on May 18, 2025, as part of the Premier League tour. Football lovers who trooped to the Palms Shopping Mall in VI to catch a glimpse of it felt the magic.

Guinness Nigeria gave fans an unforgettable Match day experience as they got to enjoy the feeling of culture, unity, and the joy of football. The live match screenings, music, thrilling appearances from special guests, and more made the atmosphere charged with excitement. It perfectly blended the vibe Nigerians are known for with a sport that is loved globally.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Guinness Nigeria’s Corporate Relations Director, Rotimi Odusola, noted that Guinness™ and the Premier League™ make the perfect match. According to him, the brand recognised the love Nigerians have for the Premier League™ and for Guinness™, which informed their decision to bring the Premier League™ trophy to Lagos, Nigeria. He said:

“Guinness Nigeria is part of Guinness™ globally. Guinness™ globally is the official beer of the Premier League™. You have two iconic brands together, Guinness™ and the Premier League™. In Nigeria, we recognize the passion and love that Nigerians have for the PL, as well as the same passion they have for Guinness™. That’s why we’ve brought the Premier League trophy to Nigeria and to Lagos at this point, it's to connect that synergy between the public's passion for football and for the Guinness™ brand. You really can’t go wrong. Guinness™ and football, they go together.”

Speaking further, Odusola added that celebrating life is at the heart of the brand’s goal. He said:

“At Guinness Nigeria, we celebrate life every day, everywhere. That’s what we stand for: supporting Nigerians in celebrating life in every moment. Football offers an occasion for celebration, especially when you’re supporting a team that wins. But even when your team doesn’t win, let me not mention the name of that team that never wins, but they always talk about how well they are doing, even they want to celebrate. So, it resonates with our purpose as a business. We facilitate the ability of Nigerians to celebrate life, every day, everywhere.”

Guinness™'s long history of association with football, both internationally and in Nigeria is undeniable. The company’s continuous move to give football fans magical experiences shows their deep connection with the sport. Rotimi Odusola also hinted at more of such experiences being in the works.

He said:

“Even at the national team level. Our commitment to football isn’t limited to supporting one particular local football club. We’re connected to football in general. We’ve created many magical moments for Nigerians to connect with the sport, and you should look out for more of that in the future. I’m not going to disclose too much at this point, but watch out.”

The Marketing and Innovations Director for Guinness Nigeria PLC, Yinka Bakare, also noted the brand’s strong connection to youth and culture in a chat with Legit.ng. He said:

“The biggest followership for Premier League football is among the youth. And we know that the youth are the ones driving culture, they are driving trends. So, we believe this is a very important and critical passion point for young consumers. It brings them together, unites them. I think you could have seen the atmosphere today as they watched the game. Guinness wants to be at the forefront of creating opportunities where young Nigerians can express themselves and have fun while enjoying their passion for football.”

While speaking on what more Nigerians should expect from Guinness in terms of cultural and local impact, Yinka Bakare said:

“Watch this space. We have a lot of programmes lined up. We have a wide portfolio and many of our brands have already done a lot, but there’s still much more to do. I want you to pay attention to the work we plan to do more culturally and more locally, but also in terms of giving people exposure to the global brand. You’ll begin to see that manifest in the near future.”

Source: Legit.ng