The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take part in the upcoming Unity Cup at Brentford’s GTech Community Stadium in London

Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago are the four national football teams participating between May 27 and 31

The Nigerian technical crew has intensified efforts in picking players from the local league to join the team

Super Eagles assistant coach Daniel Ogunmodede has disclosed that some players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will be selected for Nigeria’s squad at the Unity Cup in London.

The four-nation invitational tournament, which is slated for May 27 and 31 at Brentford’s GTech Community Stadium, will include Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago.

National team head coach Eric Chelle has been making efforts to shop for players ahead of the competition in London.

There are reports that team captain Ahmed Musa, who is having a decent season with NPFL side Kano Pillars, will lead the team, per Soccernet.

Ogunmodede disclosed that the mini-tourney will give the coaches the freedom to see some new players in action.

He said via Sports 247:

"The Unity Cup is an opportunity for us to see some new players that ought to be seen, inclusive of the home-based.

"That’s why, recently, he (Chelle) watched some of the Nigerian league matches. He watched the players and discussed with some of them.

"That’s why we keep saying it, that these players have to be consistent, because they don’t know who is watching them at each point in time.”

Daniel Ogunmodede, who recently guided Remo Stars to their first NPFL title with two games to go, added that Eric Chelle discusses potential call-ups from the domestic league with the technical crew. He continued:

"He can say anytime, ‘I have watched this one. Maybe we could bring him in? What do you think, Daniel?’ Yes, we discuss a lot.

"That’s why I can say for a fact that, for this London game, a lot of home-based players will be there."

He, however, did not confirm rumours that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa will lead the team at the Unity Cup.

Ogunmodede went on to emphasise that the technical staff will use the tournament to assess domestic talent, given the tournament’s scheduling outside the FIFA international window.

Meanwhile, Score Nigeria reports that Getafe rising star Chrisantus Uche is set to receive his first senior call-up for Nigeria’s Unity Cup squad.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder, who has netted three goals in 30 La Liga appearances during his breakout season in Spain, is expected to join the Super Eagles.

Uche was included in Nigeria’s provisional squad for the World Cup qualifiers in March, but did not make the final 23-man team.

The Super Eagles are also slated to face Russia in a high-profile friendly in Moscow in June, adding to their busy international schedule.

Chelle to scout Nigeria U20 players

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for the upcoming Unity Cup.

The former Mali national team boss was in Egypt to watch the Flying Eagles in their final group match against Kenya.

Nigeria U20 stars Auwal Ibrahim and Daniel Bameyi have already impressed at the tournament, earning Most Valuable Player honours in matches against Tunisia and Morocco, respectively.

