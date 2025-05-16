The World football governing body has come up with an official position on the fate of an African country ahead of the FIFA World Cup

The tournament is scheduled to be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico will not feature the three countries from June 11 to July 19

Defending champions Argentina will seek to retain their title they won at the Qatar 2022 tournament

FIFA have issued their position on banning a country from the 2026 World Cup.

The body is preparing to host the 2026 World Cup in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico, but three countries are likely to be missing.

FIFA is ready to improve on the success of the 2022 tournament in the Middle East by hosting it in North America for the first time since the USA 1994.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (C) speaks during the 75th FIFA congress at the CONMEBOL headquarters in Luque, Paraguay. Photo by: DANIEL DUARTE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA pardons Congo

The world football governing body, FIFA, has announced the lifting of Congo-Brazzaville’s suspension.

According to SportBible, the decision followed the Congolese Football Association (FECOFOOT) meeting FIFA’s requirements.

Key among the criteria was the return to their official headquarters and the restoration of full administrative control to the Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas-led leadership.

Due to the suspension, the Central African nation missed their 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Tanzania and Zambia in March. The statement reads:

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council have decided on 14 May 2025 to lift the suspension imposed on the Congolese Football Association (FECOFOOT) on 6 February 2025.

"The decision was taken after the conditions requested by the Bureau to lift the suspension of FECOFOOT had been met.

"The handing over of full control of the FECOFOOT headquarters, the Ignié Technical Centre, and the association’s other facilities to the FECOFOOT Executive Committee led by Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas and his administration."

Seven countries have officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup: New Zealand, Japan, Iran, Argentina, and hosts USA, Canada, and Mexico.

A total of 48 nations from six confederations are set to compete for football’s most prestigious trophy.

Congolese goalkeeper Christoffer Henri Mafoumbi reaches for the ball during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification football match against Zambia. Photo by: FLORIAN PLAUCHEUR/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

What happened in Congo-Brazzaville?

Congo were suspended from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers due to third-party interference.

According to the BBC, the suspension followed consultations between FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

FIFA outlined four conditions for lifting the ban, all aimed at restoring full control of football operations to the national association without external interference.

The Red Devils failed to honour their World Cup qualifying match against Niger Republic last June.

Congo are currently bottom of Group in the ongoing CAF qualifying series and have a slim chance of qualifying.

Saudi to enforce alcohol ban at 2034 World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that the government of Saudi Arabia has reiterated that its longstanding ban on alcohol will remain in place during the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United Kingdom, made the announcement, reinforcing the nation's cultural position on alcohol consumption.

The ban, which has been in effect since 1952, prohibits the sale and consumption of alcohol in the kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng