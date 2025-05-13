Nigeria defeated Senegal 3-1 on penalties to reach the U20 AFCON semifinals and qualify for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup

Flying Eagles midfielder Alabi Sulaiman says the Nigerian team is determined to win the 2025 U-20 AFCON title

Nigeria will face South Africa in the semifinals on May 15 at the Suez Canal Stadium

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria sealed their place in the semifinals of the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a tense 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Senegal on Monday afternoon at the Suez Canal Stadium.

The match, which ended 0-0 after regulation and extra time, saw both sides struggle to find the net despite several chances.

Midfielder Alabi Sulaiman, who was making his first start of the tournament, played a solid role in the midfield before being substituted in the second half.

Nigeria’s defence held firm throughout the match, while their composure from the penalty spot ensured a crucial win.

With the result, Nigeria not only progressed to the last four but also secured a spot at the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.

Sulaiman wants to win AFCON title

After the final whistle, Alabi Sulaiman shared his excitement about helping the team qualify for the World Cup and expressed belief that Nigeria could go all the way and win the tournament, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

"I am very happy for the victory. It's a dream come true for me to qualify for the World Cup," Sulaiman said after the match.

"At this point, we just want to continue to focus on the subsequent matches so that we can win the AFCON."

The Flying Eagles are now set to face South Africa in the semifinals on Thursday, May 15, at the same venue.

The game promises to be a high-stakes encounter, with both teams aiming for a spot in the final and a shot at continental glory.

Nigeria’s winning legacy at previous AFCON

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles is the most successful side in the tournament’s history, having won seven titles in 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2005, 2011, and 2015, CAF Online reports.

They have also finished as runners-up twice, underlining their long-standing dominance at the youth level in African football.

With their qualification for the World Cup now secured, the Flying Eagles have turned their full focus to reclaiming the AFCON trophy.

The Aliyu Zubairu squad, built on talent, grit, and strong team chemistry, is hungry to add to Nigeria's rich AFCON legacy.

As the team prepares for a semifinal battle against the Amajita of South Africa, the players and coaching crew are eager to seal their name in the history books by winning the tournament in Egypt.

CAF slammed for snubbing Flying Eagles goalkeeper

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians are dissatisfied with the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) selection of the Man of the Match for the game between Nigeria and Senegal.

Flying Eagles goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt emerged as the hero, making two crucial saves during the shootout victory against Senegal.

Nigeria’s Precious Benjamin calmly converted the opening penalty, followed by a composed finish from Emmanuel Chukwu after Senegal missed their first attempt.

