Saudi Arabia has officially confirmed that its longstanding ban on alcohol will remain in place during the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The announcement was made by Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud, the kingdom’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, reaffirming the country’s cultural stance on alcohol consumption.

The ban, which has been in effect since 1952, prohibits the sale and consumption of alcohol in the kingdom.

Ambassador Khalid bin Bandar emphasised that visitors can still enjoy the tournament without alcohol.

“Plenty of fun can be had without alcohol – it’s not 100 per cent necessary and if you want to drink after you leave, you’re welcome to, but at the moment we don’t have alcohol,” Khalid bin Bandar disclosed.

“Rather like our weather, it’s a dry country. Everyone has their own culture. We’re happy to accommodate people within the boundaries of our culture but we don’t want to change our culture for someone else.”

This decision follows a precedent set by Qatar during the 2022 World Cup, where alcohol was not sold at stadiums, although it was available in select hotels and designated fan zones.

Saudi Arabia, however, appears set on a stricter implementation, with no indication of designated areas for alcohol consumption during the tournament.

Saudi Arabia’s growing presence in global sports

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in global sports through its Public Investment Fund (PIF), acquiring stakes in major sports franchises and founding the LIV Golf tour.

The decision to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup further cements Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a major player in the global sports industry.

Despite criticism from human rights groups accusing the kingdom of using sports to divert attention from its human rights record, Saudi Arabia remains committed to positioning itself as a premier sporting destination.

The country’s bid book for the World Cup includes a plan to build or refurbish 15 stadiums by 2032, with construction largely dependent on migrant labour.

Inclusive approach amid cultural restrictions

When asked about inclusivity for LGBTQ fans, Ambassador Khalid bin Bandar reassured that Saudi Arabia welcomes everyone.

“We will welcome everyone in Saudi. It is not a Saudi event, it is a world event,” he stated.

This echoes previous assurances made by Hammad Albalawi, head of Saudi Arabia’s World Cup bid unit, who emphasized that LGBTQ fans would be respected.

However, concerns remain regarding the treatment of LGBTQ individuals in the kingdom, where advocacy groups are non-existent and legal penalties for same-sex relations are severe.

While officials have reassured visitors of their safety and privacy, human rights organizations continue to call for concrete guarantees.

