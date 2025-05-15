Angel City FC defender Savy King collapsed during an NWSL match and underwent emergency heart surgery

The 20-year-old former USA youth international was stretchered off after a 10-minute medical intervention on the field

King is now recovering well with a positive prognosis, according to her family and club

Angel City FC defender Savy King is recovering after undergoing emergency heart surgery following her dramatic collapse during a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) match last Friday.

The 20-year-old former USA youth international fell to the ground during the 74th minute of the game against the Utah Royals at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, sending shockwaves through the stadium.

Savy King receiving treatment from medics after collapsing on the pitch during an NWSL match. Photo by Harry How

Source: Getty Images

According to the New York Post, medical staff immediately rushed to her aid, and play was halted for approximately 10 minutes while King received urgent on-field treatment.

Visibly shaken teammates and opponents formed a circle around her before she was stretchered off and transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre for further evaluation.

Terrifying collapse halts NWSL match

The incident caused panic among fans and players alike present in the stadium.

Known for her defensive versatility, King had been having a solid performance when the medical emergency occurred.

Savy King was taken to the hospital by medical staff after she collapsed during a football game. Photo by Luiza Moraes

Source: Getty Images

According to Angel City FC’s post-match updates, the 20-year-old defender was responsive by the time she was taken to the hospital, though no details were initially released.

Assistant coach Eleri Earnshaw confirmed after the game that King was with her family and in stable condition.

“She is responsive and in good hands,” Earnshaw told reporters.

Despite the frightening situation, Angel City went on to win the match 2-0 with goals from Christen Press and Alyssa Thompson.

Promising recovery for King after surgery

According to The Sun, doctors at Cedars-Sinai diagnosed King with a heart abnormality that required immediate surgical intervention.

The procedure was successfully completed shortly after her admission. On Monday, Angel City FC released a statement confirming her recovery was going well and that her prognosis was excellent.

King’s family expressed their gratitude in an emotional statement:

“We have been so moved by the love and support from Angel City players, staff, fans, and the entire soccer community. We are blessed to share that Savy is recovering well and we are looking forward to having her home soon.”

King receives support from the football community

The football world rallied around King in the aftermath of the incident as fans, teammates, and opponents flooded social media with messages of support.

Following the match, both teams joined in a circle for a prayer at midfield, led by Utah Royals player and former teammate Alex Loera.

King, a former USA youth international, was selected second overall in the 2024 NWSL draft by Bay FC before being traded to Angel City FC.

Taiwo Awoniyi out of coma

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi is set to be brought out of an induced coma on Wednesday.

This follows an emergency surgery performed on the Super Eagles striker for a severe abdominal injury sustained in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Leicester in the Premier League.

Awoniyi had crashed into a post at the City Ground during the encounter and immediately received on-field treatment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng