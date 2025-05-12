Former Super Eagles star Daniel Amokachi urges Victor Osimhen to join a Premier League this summer

Osimhen has impressed with 40 goal contributions in 38 matches for Galatasaray this season

Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are among the top Premier League clubs linked with the Nigerian striker

Former Nigeria international and football icon Daniel Amokachi has strongly advised Victor Osimhen to make the switch to an English Premier League this summer.

The 26-year-old striker is enjoying a stellar season at Galatasaray, and Amokachi believes the time is right for the Super Eagles star to test himself in what he calls the best league in the world.

Having once played for Everton himself, Amokachi understands the demands of English football and believes Osimhen's strength, pace, and mentality would make him a success in England, Pan African Football reports.

“It would be nice to see him play in the EPL,” Amokachi said. “He has the quality in him; he has the warrior in him. He is a player that any club in the world would love to have.”

Osimhen’s form attracts global interest

Osimhen has lit up the Turkish league this season with an incredible 40 goal contributions (33 goals and 7 assists) in just 38 appearances for Galatasaray, as seen on Transfermarkt.

The Nigerian forward’s goals have been instrumental in the Turkish club’s push for a domestic double, and Galatasaray are just two wins away from securing both the Turkish Super League and the Turkish Cup.

In light of that, Premier League heavyweights, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle, have been monitoring the striker closely.

Juventus and several Saudi Arabian clubs are also reportedly interested in securing Osimhen’s signature once the summer transfer window opens.

Osimhen's future to be resolved this summer

After a complicated loan move from Napoli to Galatasaray and a failed attempt to join Chelsea last year, Osimhen’s future is again a hot topic as the season nears its end.

The forward’s parent club, Napoli, is now managed by Antonio Conte, but the relationship appears to be nearing its conclusion.

Chelsea remain firmly in the hunt for a proven striker and could return for Osimhen, especially with his consistent form and Premier League-ready attributes, Football London reports.

While Saudi clubs may offer big money, Amokachi, as quoted by Daily Post, believes the Premier League is the stage Osimhen truly belongs on.

“Any league Osimhen plays in, he flourishes,” Amokachi said. “But for his development and visibility, now is the right time to move to England.”

With just weeks left before the transfer window opens, the Super Eagles forward will decide his fate as he continues to receive top offers for his services from the Premier League and beyond.

Osimhen offered ₦1.3 billion weekly

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen could soon be making headlines not just for his goals but also for signing one of the most lucrative contracts in football history.

Reports suggest that Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal have made a jaw-dropping offer of ₦1.3 billion per week to lure the Nigerian international away from Europe.

Al Hilal have emerged as frontrunners, prepared to not only meet Napoli’s €75 million release clause (which applies only to non-Italian clubs) but also table a massive €35 million annual salary for the striker.

