AC Milan legend Kaka has warmly welcomed veteran coach Carlo Ancelotti following his appointment as the new head coach of the Brazil national team

The announcement was made on Monday by Ednaldo Rodrigues, President of the Brazilian Football Confederation

Ancelotti's appointment comes after his contract was terminated following Real Madrid’s 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will be heading to Brazil at the end of the 2024/25 La Liga season.

The 65-year-old's bid to defend the title with Los Blancos ended in disappointment as they suffered a 4-3 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday. The Catalans are now seven points ahead of the 15-time European champions.

The Italian coach also endured a heavy loss to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and was defeated by Barcelona 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final last April.

Outgoing head coach Carlo Ancelotti and Kaka during a training session at Valdebebas training ground. Photo by: Angel Martinez/Real Madrid.

Source: Getty Images

Kaka becomes first Brazilian to welcome Ancelotti

UEFA Champions League winner Kaka has officially welcomed Carlo Ancelotti as the new head coach of the Brazilian national team, popularly known as the Selecao.

In a post on X, the World Cup winner expressed his happiness at reuniting with his former coach, having played under Ancelotti at both AC Milan and Real Madrid.

He also offered prayers for the team’s and Ancelotti’s success in this new chapter. He wrote:

"Welcome, Mister @MrAncelotti! May God bless you!"

Carlo Ancelotti will officially take charge of the Brazilian national team on May 26, becoming the country's first-ever permanent foreign head coach, per @CBF_Futebol.

He is expected to lead the five-time world champions through to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

AC Milan's Brazilian forward Kaka (C) listens to head coach Carlo Ancelotti (R) during a team training session in Yokohama. Photo by: TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Fans want Kaka in Ancelotti's crew

Brazilian fans have called on Carlo Ancelotti to include legend Kaka as part of his coaching staff.

One user on X noted that the duo share years of chemistry, which could be a valuable asset for the national team.

@samengo_ofc said:

“Be part of Kaká's coaching staff, you and Ancelotti would be a great combination!”

@2d5T1v1r2s wrote:

“The Brazilian team is much less Brazilian. It should be a Brazilian coach calling up only players who play in Brazil. If the guy chooses to leave because of money, it's his bad luck that he won't call up any players, no matter how good he is.”

@andromeda07838 added:

“Just by having a firm hand and making his own decisions, we will gain a lot. It is a fact that Dorival did not have a firm hand and did not have a leader to command the players he had in his hands.”

@timfrompitsburg said:

“I'm not Brazilian, but I wish Mister and Brazil luck going forward. I love this match and I've been calling for this.

“Good luck to you both! And thank you for everything at Real Madrid, Carlo!”

@arthurm_dk wrote:

“Waiting for you to announce that you will be the football director, Kaká 👀”

@Fernand79884890 added:

“Mané, welcome boy, have you already introduced yourself as an assistant coach?”

Kaka predicts Champions League winner

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Real Madrid star Kaka is confident that his old team will secure their 15th UEFA Champions League title against Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Real Madrid reached the final by defeating Bayern Munich, while Borussia Dortmund earned their place by overcoming Paris Saint-Germain.

Kaka praised Real Madrid's spectacular season and expressed his belief in their victory, as fans eagerly anticipate an exciting match between these two top-tier teams.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng