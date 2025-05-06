Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has received his first Portugal U-15 call-up for a tournament in Croatia

The 14-year-old forward has trained at Real Madrid, Juventus, Man United, and now Al-Nassr

Ronaldo has shared in his son’s pride, sparking hope of a future father-son duo for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy is taking a new shape as his 14-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, earns his first call-up to Portugal’s U-15 national team.

The young forward has been included in the squad for the upcoming Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia, scheduled to take place from May 13 to 18.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son during the forward's unveiling at Al Nassr football club in Saudi Arabia. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo Jr, currently developing his game at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, where his father plies his trade, is set to represent his country in matches against Japan, Greece, and England, BBC reports.

The news has stirred excitement in Portugal and beyond, and fans are dreaming of the possibility of a future where father and son might don the same national jersey side by side.

On Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to the news with immense pride, posting a snapshot of the squad list with the caption, “Proud of you, son.”

The 40-year-old Portuguese legend, still actively playing and holding the world record for most international goals, has previously hinted at his desire to one day share the pitch with his son.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy continues

Cristiano Jr’s budding career has already mirrored his father’s globe-trotting journey.

The 14-year-old forward has featured in the youth setups of Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, and now Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading goalscorer in international football with 136 goals for Portugal. Photo by Zed Jameson/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

While in Italy, GOAL reports that he scored an astonishing 58 goals in a single season for Juventus youth teams.

At Manchester United, Cristiano Jr shared the field with Kai Rooney, son of England legend Wayne Rooney.

His football instincts, flair, and finishing ability have impressed onlookers, and he has become a viral sensation for mimicking his father’s iconic “Siuuu” celebration during matches.

The Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia

The upcoming tournament in Croatia marks a major milestone in the teenager’s career.

While still early days, the call-up confirms that Portuguese football officials see significant potential in him.

He is eligible to represent five nations, including Portugal, the USA, Spain, England, and Cape Verde, but Ronaldo Jr appears committed to following in his father’s footsteps by choosing to represent Portugal on the international stage.

Ronaldo’s new contract at Al Nassr

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo are reportedly close to agreeing on a new contract that could potentially keep him at the club until the summer of 2028.

Ronaldo led the exodus of ageing top European stars moving into Saudi Arabia in 2023 after joining Al-Nassr when Manchester United terminated his contract.

He signed football’s most expensive contract, a two-and-a-half-year deal worth £172 million per year, and with his current deal set to expire in June 2025, it becomes a necessity to offer him a new deal, even though the club is yet to win a trophy since he moved.

